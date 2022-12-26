ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

kslnewsradio.com

New proposal aims to build 300 residential units on 600 South

SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal would create over 300 housing units in downtown Salt Lake City. The proposal would create a skyscraper at the site of the old Red Lion Hotel. The Salt Lake City Planning commission just received an application to build near 600 South and West Temple. The application still needs to be reviewed and approved.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

It’s blowin’ up, part 9: Latest reveal of North Temple’s Rocky Mountain Power 100-acre redevelopment

A series of parcels covering 100 acres on the west side owned by the power company have for decades set the tone for this area of Salt Lake City. Industrial and institutional uses, separated from single-family suburban-style development, too far west to be included in the original Plat of Zion grid, insured that West North Temple Street from Downtown to the Airport was auto-dependent and devoid of urban energy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

A Year-End Review of Quirky Salt Lake City News

Another year on the books and, if I'm being honest, I can't even bring myself to recite the corny quip of "It's been real, it's been fun, but it hasn't been real fun." Has it been fun? Is this really real life?. With each recent passing year, I'm feeling more...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in West Valley City, UT

West Valley City, a suburb of Salt Lake City, is a great place to live, work, and play. As the second largest city in Utah, West Valley City is part of Salt Lake County. The city was incorporated in 1980, combining the Chesterfield, Hunter, Granger, and Redwood neighborhoods. The Northern...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays

18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Black Rock Mountain Resort in Utah Closes $48M in CPACE Financing

D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group has closed $48 million in Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) financing for Black Rock Mountain Resort in Wasatch County, Utah. Building upon the Special District Group’s previous CPACE capabilities, this deal represents the expansion of its CPACE portfolio and reinforces the group’s proven track record across amenity-rich mountain resort and residential communities.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shooting kills one in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting in West Valley City left one man dead on Tuesday night. West Valley City Police identified the victim as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. According to West Valley City Police Department, the victim was admitted to Intermountain Medical Center with gunshot wounds...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake police investigate Main Street shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating whether a shooting Tuesday afternoon was done in self-defense. Just before 3 p.m., there was a confrontation between two men just outside the entrance to Palmer Court, 999 S. Main Street. Details about what happened during the confrontation were still being investigated Tuesday, said Salt Lake police detective Michael Ruff.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

1 person killed in West Valley crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A three-vehicle crash killed one person Thursday afternoon in West Valley City. The crash occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor. Police said a semitruck traveling north entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle. The...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

