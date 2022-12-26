Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Governor Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households across the state depend on propane...
hot967.fm
Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available
State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
gamblingnews.com
Minnesota One Step Closer to Legalized Sports Betting
Minnesota has long struggled to introduce proper sports betting regulations and implement legalized wagering. Despite the efforts of the Minnesota House, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to proceed with any significant reforms. However, with Democrats about to step in, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may finally get a chance to legalize sports betting.
Minnesota environmental reviews now include climate impact
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota environmental regulators are now requiring developers to calculate projects' effects on the climate. The state's environmental review process requires regulators to consider a project's potential impact on the land, air, water and animals. Minnesota Public Radio reported Monday that the state Environmental Quality Board voted Dec. 14 to amend the process to require developers to calculate how much carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases they'll pump into the atmosphere and list methods they considered to reduce those emissions.
myklgr.com
Gov Walz signs order giving fuel transporters emergency relief from regulation
Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday that will give Minnesota fuel transporters emergency relief from regulations. The order will help to address the high demand for propane due to the onset of winter and recent powerful storms across the state. About 10 percent of Minnesota households use propane as their primary heating fuel, more commonly in rural areas.
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
boreal.org
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – [...]
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota’s Minimum Wage Will Increase On Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1,...
Federal climate law changes the stakes in Wisconsin third-party solar fight
Wisconsin solar advocates and developers say clarifying the legality of third-party-owned solar in the state is even more crucial now since the federal Inflation Reduction Act allowed solar tax credits to be paid directly to nonprofit organizations and government entities. This change removes the necessity of third-party ownership for such...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Walz proposes fraud detection plan in response to Feeding Our Future scheme
In the wake of the massive Feeding Our Future fraud case, Gov. Tim Walz is introducing a new plan to combat such schemes going forward. The plan aims to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars handled by state agencies. It marks the first detailed proposal from the...
