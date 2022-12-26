9 Best Bitcoin Mining Software of 2023

Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.

Best for Experienced Miners

Best for BeginnersBest for CustomizationBest for Different CryptosBest for Different CryptosBest for Automation

CGMinerNiceHash MinerBFGMinerCudo MinerMultiminerKryptex Miner

Starting Price

$0

2% fee

$0

1.5% - 6.5% fee

$0

0.00005 BTC (or 3%) fee

Platform

Windows, Mac, Linux

Windows, Mac, Linux

Windows, Mac, Linux

Windos, Mac, Linux

Windows (Mac and Linux requires additional software)

Windows

Complexity

High

Low

High

Low

Medium

Low

Mining for Bitcoin is a way to make passive income in the crypto industry, earning Bitcoin by joining the Bitcoin network and lending your processing power. It’s easy to see the appeal: spin up a mining rig, connect to a mining pool and earn Bitcoin while you sleep.

But while Bitcoin mining requires finding high-quality hardware to have the best chance at profitability, running the right software on your machine is equally important. There are dozens of Bitcoin mining software to choose from, each with different features and supporting specific use cases.

We’ve found the top mining software choices, breaking down the details of their features, how they work and who could benefit from them.

Disclaimer: Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process that is now considered a burden on the environment, and there are discussions on a global level on how to further regulate the industry. See more below.

Our Top Picks for the Best Bitcoin Mining Software

Build your ultimate crypto portfolio

Public provides investors, from beginners to experts, with a comprehensive crypto trading experience, on a powerful yet user-friendly platform. Start investing today by clicking on your state!

Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures.

Best Bitcoin Mining Software Reviews

Best for Experienced Miners: CGMiner

Pros

Open-source

Supports multiple operating systems

Compatible with multiple types of hardware

Mine multiple cryptocurrencies at once

Cons

Command-line interface only

Not for beginners

Some compatibility issues with Windows 10

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows, Mac, Linux

Fees

None

Complexity

High

Why we chose it: CGMiner is one of the original Bitcoin mining software on the market, offering an open-source mining program that is cross-compatible with multiple operating systems and mining hardware configurations. Open-source software allows you to modify the software as you wish and there are no licensing restrictions with how it is used. Founded in 2011, CGMiner has been kept up-to-date since, and is a great option for single miners or mining pools.

CGMiner offers several options for customization, allowing users to control fan speeds, overclock their processors and set up remote control of their unit. CGMiner can also scale with your hardware setup and needs, supporting Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and Control Processing Unit (CPU) mining, as well as Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) hardware.

CGMiner utilizes a command-line interface that only allows for text-based commands (similar to using Command Prompt in Windows), which may be too complicated for beginners to set up. The software is compatible with Mac, Windows and Linux computers, though Windows Defender on Windows 10 may cause issues with getting the software working.CGMiner supports several cryptocurrencies as well, including Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin. The software is available for free on GitHub.

Best for Beginners: NiceHash Miner

Pros

Simple user interface

Setup takes only a few minutes

Mobile app available

Cons

QuickMiner only works with NVIDIA cards

Can only mine Bitcoin

2% fee assessed on payments

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows, Mac, Linux

Fees

2% fee for payments

Complexity

Low

Why we chose it: NiceHash is an easy-to-use Bitcoin mining software with a simple interface that allows users to choose their hardware type and download the appropriate software. Once set up (which only takes a few clicks), NiceHash will optimize the mining operations for your software and hardware setup, without the need to tweak settings.

NiceHash offers two software versions: the NiceHash QuickMiner software, which is suitable for beginners, and the NiceHash Miner software, which is open to more hardware types. Both software versions automatically detect the hardware you are using and will configure your mining to the optimal settings; simply hit “start mining” to begin. There is also a mobile app with a well-designed interface that's perfect for beginners who want to get started right away.

NiceHash Miner supports Bitcoin mining only, but it does offer a crypto wallet that supports multiple cryptocurrencies. Just be aware that it charges a 2% payment fee when depositing Bitcoin into your wallet.

Best for Customization: BFGMiner

Pros

Can customize most settings

Supports mining multiple cryptocurrencies

Remote access available

Can run on a Raspberry Pi

Cons

Command-line interface only

Hasn't been updated since 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows, Mac, Linux

Fees

None

Complexity

High

Why we chose it: BFGMiner is a fully-customizable Bitcoin mining software that allows users to run ASIC and FPGA mining rigs (not GPU compatible). BFGMiner offers loads of settings, including controllable fan speeds, clocking speeds, idle thread control and the ability to mine multiple cryptocurrencies at the same time.

Designed with advanced users in mind, BFGMiner utilizes a text-based interface. It's also compatible with multiple operating systems and can even run on a raspberry pi machine. Users can also access their mining rigs remotely and monitor the hardware itself, including temperature and speeds.

BFGMiner allows you to hash on multiple mining algorithms at the same time, which can help you optimize your hardware while mining for different cryptocurrencies. This software is available for free on Github, but support is only available on the BitcoinTalk forums.

Best for Different Cryptos: Cudo Miner

Pros

Supports 9 cryptos from five algorithms

Auto-detects the most profitable coin to mine

Supports GPU, CPU and ASIC miners

Cons

High fees for miners (up to 6.5%)

No built-in crypto wallet

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows, Mac, Linux

Fees

1.5% - 6.5%

Complexity

Low

Why we chose it: Cudo Miner is a well-designed and versatile cryptocurrency mining software that supports nine crypto on five different algorithms. Cudo also uses artificial intelligence to automatically detect the best performing coin and switch over to that coin for you, enhancing your mining profitability.

Besides having nine coins for mining, Cudo also offers four different cryptocurrency payout options: bitcoin, CUDOS, Ethereum, Monero and Alogrand. It supports GPU, CPU and ASIC mining as well as Windows, Mac and Linux devices.

Cudo Miner is free to download and set up, but it charges a fee based on the amount of cryptocurrency mined over a 30-day period. While top miners that produce over 10 BTC are only charged a 1.5% mining service fee, users that mine less than 0.005 BTC over a 30-day period are charged 6.5%, which is high.

Best Open-Source Software: MultiMiner

Pros

Utilizes BFGMiner mining engine

Graphical interface for ease-of-use

Open-source code available on GitHub

Cons

Not natively compatible with Mac or Linux

Doesn't have many advanced settings

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows (Mac and Linux requires additional software)

Fees

None

Complexity

Medium

Why we chose it: MultiMiner is an open-source Bitcoin mining software available on GitHub with no licensing requirements. This means that users can modify the software as needed to fit their own mining needs. MultiMiner was developed by the founder of BFGMiner, and actually utilizes the same mining engine as BFGMiner.

MultiMiner is popular with beginners, as it utilizes a graphical user interface that makes it easy to choose your settings and set up mining rigs. It has built-in hardware detection and gives you the supported parameters based on your hardware setup.

MultiMiner also allows you to mine multiple cryptocurrencies and supports ASIC, GPU and CPU mining hardware. And while the software supports Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, you need additional software to achieve full compatibility with Mac and Linux.

MultiMiner is beginner-friendly, but also allows customization and access to an API. Overall, it's a great open-source Bitcoin mining software that's available for free.

Best for Automation: Kryptex Miner

Pros

Can run in your computer's background

Supports mining several cryptocurrencies

Automated coin switching for maximum profit

Multiple payout methods (BTC or cash)

Cons

Charges high withdrawal fees

Doesn't work well on basic hardware

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows

Fees

0.00005 BTC (or 3%)

Complexity

Low

Why we chose it: Kryptex Miner is a cryptocurrency mining software that uses your computer power to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the background. The software is only available for Windows, and registered users can download it for free.

Kryptex Miner will switch between several cryptocurrencies to mine the most profitable coin available, and payouts are made in BTC or your local currency (such as the U.S. Dollars).

Since the software can mine while you’re using the computer for other purposes (using “lite mode”) Kryptex is a great way to automate your Bitcoin mining. Nevertheless, it charges a withdrawal fee of 0.00005 BTC on all Bitcoin withdrawals, which may be a large fee if withdrawing small amounts of BTC. Cashing out in fiat money comes with high fees as well (usually about 3%).

Kryptex Miner does not support Mac or Linux operating systems, and while you can install it on any Windows machine, don’t expect to earn much unless you have a powerful computer. Still, Kryptex Miner is a great way to automate crypto mining using hardware you may already have.

Best Cloud-Based Platform: Ecos Cloud Mining

Pros

No hardware requirements

Rent processing and electricity from Ecos

Completely cloud-based

Cons

Profit depends on future price of BTC

Profit calculator may be misleading

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Cloud-based

Fees

Starting at $49

Complexity

Low

Why we chose it: Ecos is a cryptocurrency cloud mining platform that allows you to purchase cloud mining contracts and rent power and equipment to mine Bitcoin. There are no hardware or utility requirements, as Ecos manages both, and the built-in profitability calculator can help estimate your earnings.

Ecos has you pick a Bitcoin (future) price prediction and contract duration, as well as the amount you want to spend on processing power. This will help you see an estimated profit percentage using the platform. You can then purchase your contract by paying an up-front fee to begin mining.

Ecos offers daily payouts into your Bitcoin wallet, and even has a mobile app to check in on your progress. But be aware that the calculator is not 100% accurate, and you may be able to achieve more Bitcoin profit by mining on your own.

If you want a hands-off approach to Bitcoin mining, Ecos is one of the best options on the market.

Best for Centralized Management: Awesome Miner

Pros

Manage multiple miners in one place

Supports 50 mining engines

Supports multiple types of hardware

Remote access available via browser

Cons

Monthly subscription required for all features

Mac OS not supported

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows, Linux

Fees

$2/month per miner

Complexity

Medium

Why we chose it: Awesome Miner is a powerful Bitcoin mining software that offers centralized management of your cryptocurrency mining farm or mining pool. It integrates with over 50 mining engines and works with all of the most popular algorithms.

Awesome Miner is designed for large-scale crypto miners. It supports several cryptocurrencies and has a well-designed user interface that allows you to see all of your mining hardware activity in one place.

Besides granting you remote access from almost any device, it also allows you to:

Automatically switch between mining algorithms

Enable the mining pools of your choice

Automatically mine the most profitable coins

Integrate the system with your own custom mining software

Awesome Miner supports multiple hardware configurations (FPGA, ASIC, GPU, CPU), and is supported on both Windows and Linux devices. Mac OS is not supported, though you can access the Awesome Miner dashboard from any web browser (including Safari).

Awesome Miner has a free version available, but it has limited features. Subscriptions start at $2 per miner per month, with discounts available to annual subscribers.

Best for Fast Setup: EasyMiner

Pros

Mine Bitcoin, Litecoin and other crypto

Automatically starts mining upon activation

Easy-to-use interface

Cons

Only supports CPU and GPU mining

Forces Litecoin mining

Website is very dated

HIGHLIGHTS

Platform

Windows

Fees

None

Complexity

Low

Why we chose it: Easy Miner is not a misnomer. As an open-source software that's free to download, it allows users to quickly start mining Bitcoin and Litecoin with just a few clicks. Easy Miner is also designed to detect your mining hardware and optimize the settings for profitability.

Easy Miner offers a graphical user interface that is great for both beginners and advanced users who want to quickly configure their mining setup. The software is designed to mine both Bitcoin and Litecoin simultaneously. Upon activation, Easy Miner will automatically create a Litecoin wallet, begin mining using your CPU and give you Litecoin reward.

The Easy Miner interface lets you quickly switch between mining pools, update your network settings and check the details of your crypto wallets. But Easy Miner does not support FPGA or ASIC mining, relying instead on slower mining hardware (CPU and GPU) only.

If you’re a beginner, or simply want to ramp up your mining operation very quickly, Easy Miner is a good option.

Ad

Take your Cryptocurrency potential to the next level

Crypto Wallets make life on the blockchain simple and secure. Take control of your investment by downloading your wallet today.

Other companies we considered

MobileMiner

Pros

Allows you to mine Bitcoin from your iPhone

Cons

Only for ARM64 iOS Devices

Advanced setup process

Why we didn’t choose it: MobileMiner is an CPU miner for ARM64 iOS Devices. It will use your iPhone’s spare processing power to mine Bitcoin. While the concept is interesting, it’s specifically ARM64 devices. Plus, you can’t get it on the App Store, and the set up process can be advanced for average users.

Stormgain

Pros

Free Bitcoin cloud mining

Use funds to save on trading fees

Cons

Must create a StormGain account

Doesn't allow you to withdraw funds

Why we didn’t choose it: StormGain is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers Bitcoin cloud mining for free, once you create a StormGain account. The Bitcoin is stored in a StormGain wallet but the funds can only be used to save on trading fees, you can’t withdraw them.

Bitcoin Mining Software Guide

How does Bitcoin mining software work?

Bitcoin mining software utilizes the processing power of your hardware to solve complex mathematical computations in competition to solve for a hash. A hash is an alphanumeric code that represents data on the Bitcoin network (transactions, etc.). The hash contains the information for the next block in the blockchain as well as the previous block, which ensures the data is accurate and in order. The computer that solves for the hash is allowed to mine the next block on the Bitcoin blockchain and collect a block reward (currently 6.25 BTC per block).

Essentially, Bitcoin mining software take as many guesses at the hash as possible in the shortest amount of time, increasing the device's odds of earning a block reward and giving miners a competitive advantage. However, the advanced hardware required to power Bitcoin mining software uses an enormous amount of electricity, which can have a considerable environmental impact.

What are the average fees of Bitcoin mining software?

Most Bitcoin mining software is free to download, and many of the most popular mining software on the market don’t charge mining fees.

Nevertheless, a few mining software companies charge a monthly fee for use (usually just a few dollars per mining rig), while others charge service fees (typically 1% to 6.5%) that are deducted from your total mining profits.

What to know before choosing a Bitcoin mining software

When looking for a quality Bitcoin mining software for your mining rig, you’ll want to review the following details:

Price: Make sure to understand all of the costs associated with the software before purchasing or downloading it. Look into whether it requires a one-time payment or charges monthly service fees, and consider how much that could eat into your crypto mining profits. Also check whether the software puts all your Bitcoin into its own wallet and charges withdrawal fees.

Supported hardware: Make sure your hardware is supported. Some mining software only support certain graphics cards, while others are meant only for newer hardware (such as ASICs).

Supported operating system(s): While most Bitcoin mining software supports Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, some don't. Make sure your operating system is supported before attempting to download the software.

User Interface: Are you comfortable with a command-line interface? If not, make sure the Bitcoin mining software has a graphical user interface or a web-based interface, which make operation much easier.

What are the benefits of Bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining helps power and secure the Bitcoin network. Since multiple computers have to agree on each transaction before it is validated, miners help keep this decentralized network safe, traceable and transparent.

Mining also offers miners the opportunity to make a profit, as the winner of each block reward earns 6.25 BTC, a significant sum of money. And while most blocks are solved by huge pools with thousands of miners, there are blocks that are occasionally solved by an individual miner.

Bitcoin Mining Software FAQs

How can I install Bitcoin mining software?

To install Bitcoin mining software, you will need to have a supported operating system and hardware. Most mining software is free to download, either from the software's website or on GitHub.

Software is generally available as .exe files, which automatically open and install on your computer after download. You can then configure the software to your liking and begin mining Bitcoin.

Can I run multiple Bitcoin mining software on one computer?

Is Bitcoin mining software eco-friendly?

Can I mine Bitcoin online?

How We Found the Best Bitcoin Mining Software

We researched over 15 Bitcoin mining software options and evaluated them based on price, security, functionality and ease-of-use. Since there are several ways to mine Bitcoin, we tried to include a variety of mining software choices, including support for multiple platforms and types of hardware.

The Bitcoin mining software included in our list scored high in the following categories:

Security: When downloading open-source software from the internet, security is of utmost importance. The mining software we've chosen typically employ SSL and encryption to ensure your computer is safe.

Features: Whether they offer one-click mining or complete customization, our top picks have some of the best and most sought-after features for various mining needs.

Cost: Most of the mining software we've included on this list are free or only charge reasonable fees. This can help you keep more of your crypto mining profits. One exception is cloud-based mining, which has an up-front cost and ongoing expenses for renting the equipment to mine.

Summary of the Best Bitcoin Mining Software of 2023