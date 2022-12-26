Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures falling today, warming trend this week
Last night’s freezing rain has left a thin layer of ice on surfaces across the state. Give yourself some extra time to scrap your windshield this morning and take it slow on the roads. Moisture is being driven south as a cold front cuts across the state. Our high...
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Surviving the winter without shelter: What it’s like for one Wichita couple
On the embankment of the Arkansas River, near Sim Park in Wichita, you can expect to see arching trees stretching over the water, coarse sand piling up from the riverbed and various waterfowl surviving through winter conditions. You may also come across a tent made from tarps strapped to the...
Best of both worlds: Defense attorney by day, rockstar by night
Multitalented. It's just one word to describe criminal defense attorney and musician Dan Monnat.
proclaimerscv.com
South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update
In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Travel issues overnight with mix of freezing rain/snow
Merry Christmas! After a bitter beginning, temperatures warmed more than we have seen the last few days since the start of our most recent Arctic blast. Warmer days are ahead, but overnight we have a fast moving disturbance that will have some moisture to work with primarily in the form of freezing rain and light snow.
Wellington Daily News
Pinnacle Picks Wellington
Newly formed Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC has selected Wellington as their new home. The company recently purchased the land, buildings and equipment that formerly housed the TECT facility located on North A Street. Now, Pinnacle owns these assets free and clear which required negotiating with both the property owner and the...
Tenants deal with a week of no power at Wichita apartment complex
It's been over a week without power for some Wichitans at Brentwood Apartments.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
Man remains in critical condition following crash
30-year-old Jonson Shaad of Wichita died Monday at the hospital following the Dec. 20 crash
wach.com
Water pours down hallways after pipe bursts at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex had an unwelcome surprise Christmas Day. A pipe burst at the Barringer Building apartments yesterday. People walked in to water flowing down the stairs and pooling on the bottom floor. Residents tell us water was shut off to the...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo said a necropsy on a five-week-old chimp named Kucheza determined the animal died form head trauma. The zoo included the following message in its statement providing an update on how Kucheza died. “Our team is still trying to make sense of it...
