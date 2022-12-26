ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

goshockers.com

Four Shockers Preseason All-AAC, Rodden POTY

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State pitcher Cameron Bye, outfielder Chuck Ingram, designated hitter Payton Tolle and second baseman Brock Rodden were all named to the American Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team, the league announced Wednesday. Rodden was also selected as the conference's Preseason Player of the Year. The four...
WICHITA, KS
Wellington Daily News

Local Baseball Legend Credits Hometown for Success

Loren Hibbs was named Interim Head Coach of the Wichita State Baseball program earlier this month following former Head Coach Eric Wedge resignation. “There’s still a big part of me that’s you know that kid from Wellington,” said Hibbs in a recent one-on-one interview. Hibbs was the...
WELLINGTON, KS
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina $800 Tax Rebate Update

In Columbia, South Carolina, the Department of Revenue said it completed issuing 2022 individual income tax refunds for qualified taxpayers who filed returns by October 17, 2022. In 4 weeks, 1.39 million rebates via direct deposits and paper checks were issued, according to SCDOR. So far, over $942 million have totaled.
COLUMBIA, SC
Wellington Daily News

Pinnacle Picks Wellington

Newly formed Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC has selected Wellington as their new home. The company recently purchased the land, buildings and equipment that formerly housed the TECT facility located on North A Street. Now, Pinnacle owns these assets free and clear which required negotiating with both the property owner and the...
WELLINGTON, KS
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC

