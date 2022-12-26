ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey set to return from injury vs. Pelicans

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a 4-game road trip that began with their Christmas Day win over the New York Knicks. The Sixers have won eight games in a row and they are beginning to really figure out how they want to play out on the floor.

Philadelphia has been playing without Tyrese Maxey since Nov. 18 who has been out due to a left foot fracture. The rising star was averaging 22.9 points and 4.4 assists while out on the floor and is averaging 42.2% from deep out on the floor.

While Maxey will miss Tuesday’s contest with the Washington Wizards on the trip, per Shams Charania, he is set to return on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans. That would be the third game of their road trip.

Coach Doc Rivers did mention that Maxey will likely return in a bench role initially in order to work him back into things. If he does play on Friday against the Pelicans, that would give a big boost to the Sixers out on the floor.

