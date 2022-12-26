ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaches around the league believe Sixers' Tobias Harris is underrated

 3 days ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK–Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris remains one of the highest-paid players in the league, and he receives criticism for it, but he also remains one of the more productive players in the game.

He’s averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 40.5% from deep and he continues to be a guy the Sixers can count on. Despite any role he’s given, Harris thrives in that situation.

He has gone from having to be the No. 2 scorer next to Joel Embiid to then having to be the No. 3 guy with the emergence of Tyrese Maxey and then he was bumped to No. 4 after the acquisition of James Harden. That could bother anybody, but Harris has accepted the change around him and he has excelled.

There are some coaches around the league who believe Harris is an underrated player as they have stated the following:

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau on Harris

“I think you look at the team and, obviously, Embiid and Harden are probably established, but I always thought Tobias was one of the most underrated players in the league. Then when you add in, obviously with Maxey being out, but with the way Maxey’s developed, they’re a well-balanced team.”

Clippers coach Ty Lue on Harris

“We know he’s a great player and when you add a guy like James Harden, roles change. I think Tobias has accepted that, he understands that, but every year when you add different pieces, guys’ roles change, but that doesn’t mean you’re not a really good player, and that’s what he is. Just try to figure out his touches, where he’s gonna get the ball on the floor, and things like that have really changed, but it doesn’t take away from the player that he is.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey chimes in on Harris

“I mean, Tobias is a big-time player people. People forget, I don’t forget it, but he’s a weapon. They’ve got three big-time weapons in Tobias and really four with Tyrese Maxey. I think he’s (Maxey) in the same conversations as our young guys. An up and coming player. He’s probably ahead being in the playoffs, but they have four big-time players. A lot like Brooklyn, those teams right there all gonna be battling at the end of the year. Boston, Philly, and Brooklyn are all gonna be battling for that top position at the end of the day.”

