Last Chance! The Clean Skincare Brand That Drew Barrymore Swears By Is Having a Rare Sale With Deals Starting at $10

By Taylor Lane
 4 days ago
There are only a few days left of 2022, and there’s no better time to clean out your beauty stash than now. Edit your skincare routine and fill it back up with products that give your skin what it needs. Thankfully, you can easily add new serums, cleansers, and lip treatments to your beauty cabinet just in time to fight dry, winter skin — check out Three Ships , a Drew-Barrymore-approved brand with skincare so good you’ll want to fill your cart immediately. And today only, the brand is having a Boxing day sale where you can save 25 percent.

Three Ships’ Boxing Day sale allows you to stock up on serums that deeply hydrate skin , like this almond oil one that delivers a dose of Omega-3 acids to your skin. Maybe you need a solution for acne and aging skin. If so, snag the brand’s jojoba formula . There is also a multi-tasking cleansing oil and plenty of lip treatments to sav on too. Ahead, see our favorite skincare picks that start at just $10.

Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum

This serum is a must-have (it’s also Drew Barrymore-approved , too). It’s packed with jojoba oil, camellia oil, and tocopherol. Each of the ingredients helps to repair and nourish the skin wiht antioxidants and oleic acid, linoleic acid, vitamin E, vitamin A, and squalene. The serum also soothes acne-prone skin and helps to fade signs of aging.

One shopper calls the serum “perfection,” and adds, “I have combination skin, so I wasn’t sure about using an oil in my routine. This oil is a MUST after all of their steps. Skin feels soft, and looks dewy and radiant after moisturizing. It absorbs quickly, and there is no greasy feeling or clogged pores.”

Jojoba Oil Serum

Price: $23.25

Buy Now

Piña Colada Lip Exfoliator

Now is the time when dry and cracked skin has settled in. You most likely have a thicker moisturizer for your body and face, but don’t forget to show your lips some TLC. This lip exfoliator helps to slough off dead skin cells with sugar crystals and repairs dry lip skin thanks to the included shea butter and oils. The treatment also leaves lips plump and hydrated. You can also pick up the lip exfoliator in a cherry flavor .

Lip Exfoliator

Price: $9.75

Buy Now

Hydrate 49% Almond Oil Serum

Three Ships’ Almond Oil Serum will quickly become a staple in your beauty routine. It locks in moisture and helps to strengthen the skin’s lipid layer. The serum is crafted with almond and pumpkin seed oils, which are both full of Omega-3 acids that help to keep your complexion healthy and glowing.

Almond Oil Serum

Price: $21.00

Buy Now

Clarify Tea Tree + MCT Cleansing Oil

This cleansing oil washes away makeup, dirt, and excess oils. It also eliminates the appearance of redness and blemishes thanks to the included tea tree oil and coconut oil.

It “gets the job,” according to one shopper. “This cleanser is a miracle worker on my makeup. It is even more amazing, coupled with the purify cleanser for a double cleanse at the end of the day. It truly does get my makeup off with the smallest amount of product and is super gentle on the skin,” they added.

Cleansing Oil

Price: $11.25

Buy Now

The Boxing Day sale ends tonight. That means today is your last chance to take advantage of saving 25 percent off on best-selling items.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

