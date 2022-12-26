ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore Berger
2d ago

I did not buy 1 thing for Christmas and will continue to buy nothing but necessities. the Market is flooded with items that profits benefit going elsewhere.. there is nothing I want, only things I need.. this economy is crazy.

Natasha's Diary
2d ago

Spending is up 7.4% from last year??? That is frightening considering we are headed for a recession. Americans were advised to save as much as possible.

Damon Cooke
3d ago

Spending a bunch of money on useless crap that nobody wants. That's what Christmas has turned into. I glad it's over.

