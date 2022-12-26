Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Vassell will snag a seat for the second time this month. Josh Richardson is the favorite to replace Vassell in the Spurs' starting lineup, but Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham should see more minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Reaves has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Miami. Reaves' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Tony Pollard (thigh) DNP again on Tuesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) did not practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Tennessee Titans. Earlier on Tuesday, Jerry Jones said Pollard "looked good" for Thursday's game, and that Dallas was "counting on him playing". Despite those optimistic comments, Pollard did not return to practice on Tuesday. Wednesday's practice report will provide more information, but for now Pollard's status remains up in the air.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Lakers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Vincent's Wednesday projection includes 4.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy starting for Pelicans on Wednesday, Jose Alvarado coming off the bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murphy will get the start on Wednesday with Jose Alvarado returning to the bench. Our models expect Murphy to play 28.3 minutes against Minnesota. Murphy's Wednesday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic (back) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles. Jovic will likely return to the bench with Bam Adebayo (shoulder) available. The Heat are 8.0-point...
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
Steph was impressed with Draymond in the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 17
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Thunder vs. Hornets: Score, live updates, highlights from OKC's road game at Charlotte
The Oklahoma City Thunder travels to face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA regular-season game: How to watch Thunder vs. Hornets ...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic coming off the bench for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo back in the starting lineup. The Heat are 8.0-point favorites over the Lakers on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of Jrue Holiday (illness)
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Carter will get the start on Wednesday with Jrue Holiday sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against the Bulls. Carter's Wednesday projection includes 9.2 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Jazz's Walker Kessler returning to second unit Wednesday night
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. Kessler is heading back to the bench after starting the last four games in place of an injured Kelly Olynyk. He should play minutes in the mid-20s off the bench. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu starting on Tuesday in place of injured Clint Capela (calf)
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okongwu will get the start on Tuesday with Clint Capela sidelined with a calf injury. Our models expect Okongwu to play 28.5 minutes against the Pacers. Okongwu's Tuesday projection includes 11.1 points, 8.8...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) returning Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not on the injury report for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Toscano-Anderson appears ready to return after missing the last three weeks. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Toscano-Anderson could see extended minutes right away if the Lakers rule James out.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable for Hornets Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith was also listed as questionable for Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors, but he missed a 16th straight game. Theo Maledon is able to play more while Smith is out, but LaMelo Ball will continue to dominate the point guard minutes for Charlotte.
