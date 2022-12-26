Read full article on original website
Sacrifice of working on Christmas Day
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For some people, working on Christmas is a sacrifice made because of the type of job they work. Seth Light is the assistant chief of the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. He said it is a sacrifice he and the rest of his fellow first responders are willing to make. “When we […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Be mindful of Christmas trash, a potential security hazard
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is behind us, which means it is time to get rid of all of the boxes your gifts came in. Law enforcement officials would like to remind you your Christmas trash can be a security hazard. People on the look for easy scores or ways to just make some money […]
Alderson fireworks for new year’s eve rescheduled
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Due to rain coming for New Year’s Eve, the fireworks display planned for Alderson has been rescheduled to Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 9:00 P.M. Presented by the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department with the support of the Town of Alderson, Alderson Main Street, and the James F. B. Peyton Foundation this […]
WTAP
Family mourns 26-year-old shot and killed Christmas morning
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Katlyn Bush loved her husband Shane unconditionally and his family did too. Sunday morning, on Christmas, his life was cut short at just 26 years old by gunfire. Kanawha County Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said at the crime scene a relative shot and killed Bush around 8 a.m. during an argument.
Beckley Water: Local fire departments distributing water
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook that water distribution areas are set up in the Raleigh County area Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Water will be distributed at the Sophia Fire Department starting at noon. Glen Daniel/Fairdale Fire Department will have a water tanker setup beginning at noon, but people are […]
WSAZ
Abandoned house catches fire for a third time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Fire crews on Wednesday night are fighting a fire at an abandoned house -- the site of two previous fires, the Charleston Fire Department said. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. That’s on the city’s East End....
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Pipes damaged in freezing temperatures continue to cause issues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the crews at Al Marino's Inc. in Charleston who specialize in heating and plumbing it was a busy weekend responding to calls about pipes. Owner Jay Marino said it started Friday with calls about furnaces unable to keep up, then that turned to pipes freezing and busting and now with warmer temperatures, crews are responding to the water damage from the busts.
wchstv.com
Deputies investigating after thief targets W.Va. State Fairgrounds twice in one day
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Surveillance video at the West Virginia State Fairgrounds shows a man pushing a trash bin full of stolen items. A second surveillance video apparently shows the same man walking and carrying a bag under his arm. Now the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office hopes someone can...
lootpress.com
Boyfriend arrested after throwing bottles of pop, hot water, and dragging victim out of bed
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after a domestic situation occurred in Fayette County. Fayette County Deputies say they responded to a home in Scarbro for a domestic. When they arrived on the scene, the victim stated that her boyfriend, Jeremy Coy, and she got into an argument, which became physical. Coy threw two liter bottles of pop at her, threw hot water on her, and physically drug her out of bed.
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Christmas Day shooting
QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning. The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.
Metro News
A Christmas miracle
BELVA, W.Va. — Adam Morton pulled a syringe of saline solution and injected it into one of the three I-V ports on his son’s right arm. “I’m hoping soon, they’ll be able to get his PICC line out and then I can go on oral anti-biotics,” said Jacob Morton.
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
wchstv.com
Deaf West Virginia nurse embraces job at Charleston hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Over the last few years, nurses all across the county have had to cope with multiple issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and the nursing shortages that have both taken a toll on health care. However, a nurse that works on the Open Heart Progressive Care...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
West Virginia couple charged with child neglect after 5 year-old found in ‘deplorable’ living conditions
A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in "deplorable" conditions.
lootpress.com
Beckley’s ‘The Water Store’ closes after water supply depleted
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County is beginning to see the economic effects of an ongoing going water outage affecting the general area. Beckley’s ‘The Water Store’ along Robert C. Byrd Drive closed up shop early Tuesday afternoon, citing lack of availability of any remaining water or water containers.
lootpress.com
Son threatens father with knife during domestic incident
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A son is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to stab his father over stolen money and prescription drugs. According to Oak Hill Police, officers responded to a home in Oak Hill. When they arrived, the victim said his son, Lesley Wriston Jr., threatened to stab him due to an incident on December 21, 2022, which the same officers had responded to over stolen money and prescription drugs. Wriston Jr. stole his father’s prescription medicine. Another witness told police that Wriston Jr. stated that he would, in fact, “cut anyone” if he needed to.
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
