FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after a domestic situation occurred in Fayette County. Fayette County Deputies say they responded to a home in Scarbro for a domestic. When they arrived on the scene, the victim stated that her boyfriend, Jeremy Coy, and she got into an argument, which became physical. Coy threw two liter bottles of pop at her, threw hot water on her, and physically drug her out of bed.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO