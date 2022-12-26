Read full article on original website
Myrtella Christenson
Myrtella Carola Christenson, 96, of Benson, died on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Swenoda Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Bruce Nielsen
Bruce A. Nielsen, age 73, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, December 27, at CentraCare Rice Therapy Suites in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petesonbrothers.com.
Earl W. Swenson
Earl W. Swenson, 82, of Willmar, died Monday, December 26th at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #167. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery at a future date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. www.hafh.org.
Paul Giinthir
Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
Margaret Joan Ashburn
Margaret Joan Ashburn, 85, Paynesville, MN – formally of DeGraff and Benson, passed peacefully away on Sunday, December 18th, 2022, at her home under the care of CentraCare Hospice. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson, MN. A private family interment will be at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is in charge of the arrangements.
Tammy Esse
Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Willmar Wins Battle of Cardinals over Redwood Valley
(Willmar, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the Redwood Valley Cardinals in the second game of the Heritage Bank Wild Card Tournament at the Big Red Gym on Tuesday night and came away with the win 49-28. Leading the way for Willmar was Allie Rosendahl with 10 points. She was followed by Kenedee Salonek with 8 and Zoe Schroeder and Brielle Ogdahl with 7. Ogdahl also snagged 16 rebounds. Kendall Huhnerkock had 10 for Redwood Valley.
NL-S Outlasts Willmar at Heritage Bank Wild Card Tourney
(Willmar, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the New London-Spicer Wildcats in the championship game of the Heritage Bank Wild Card Tournament at the Big Red Gym on Wednesday night but were defeated by the Wildcats 57-43. Zoe Schroeder led the way for the Cards with 13 points followed by Telilie Lang with 10. Brielle Ogdahl and Allie Rosendahl were voted on the All-Tournament Team. Leading all scorers was Avery Rich from the Wildcats, who was voted the MVP on the All-Tournament Team, with 28 points. Dakota Rich had 12.
Paynesville man hurt in crash near New York Mills
(New York Mills MN-) A Paynesville man was hurt in a traffic crash in Ottertail County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 53. 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and collided with an SUV that was traveling northbound on County Road 53. Schleper was taken to the Perham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 49-year-old Carol Ann Meyer of Paynesville, and the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Mark Holzer of New York Mills, were not injured.
Soon-to-be ex-mayor Marv Calvin finds driving school bus "healing"
(Willmar MN-) Mayor Marv Calvin may be stepping down from his leadership post with The City of Willmar, but says he intends to keep "driving the bus." After 8 years as mayor, Calvin decided not to run for reelection, and on December 19th presided over his final city council meeting. On January 9th he will turn over the reins of power to Doug Reese. When Calvin was first elected in 2014 it was a tumultuous time with a divided council and a lack of direction. But he says slowly things turned around, and gives a lot of credit to the city council...
Willmar had near-record 88 million dollars in building permits in 2022
(Willmar MN-) As 2022 winds down, Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says when it comes to building in Willmar, it was a good year... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...On Tuesday The Minnesota Legislature begins the 2023 session, and have a 17-plus-billion...
Report shows Willmar household bills are more than 18% below national average
(Willmar MN-) According to bill-paying website doxo.com, a recently released report (U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022) that examines how much Americans spend on utility bills (including electric, gas, water & sewer, and waste & recycling) each month. Among other things, the report, which looks at utility bills from both a local and national perspective, found that households in Willmar spend $206 per month on utilities.
