(Willmar MN-) Mayor Marv Calvin may be stepping down from his leadership post with The City of Willmar, but says he intends to keep "driving the bus." After 8 years as mayor, Calvin decided not to run for reelection, and on December 19th presided over his final city council meeting. On January 9th he will turn over the reins of power to Doug Reese. When Calvin was first elected in 2014 it was a tumultuous time with a divided council and a lack of direction. But he says slowly things turned around, and gives a lot of credit to the city council...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO