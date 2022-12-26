Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Myrtella Christenson
Myrtella Carola Christenson, 96, of Benson, died on Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Swenoda Cemetery. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements.
willmarradio.com
Bruce Nielsen
Bruce A. Nielsen, age 73, of Atwater, passed away Tuesday, December 27, at CentraCare Rice Therapy Suites in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petesonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Paul Giinthir
Paul E. Giinthir, 90, of Pennock, passed away peacefully on December 23rd. His funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 29th at Mamrelund Lutheran Church in Pennock. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Tammy Esse
Tammy Jo Esse, age 63, of Willmar, passed away Friday, December 23, at her home following a courageous fight against cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:000 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Clyde Strege
Clyde Strege, 75, of Willmar, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. His memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar.
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
willmarradio.com
Paynesville man hurt in crash near New York Mills
(New York Mills MN-) A Paynesville man was hurt in a traffic crash in Ottertail County Tuesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 53. 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and collided with an SUV that was traveling northbound on County Road 53. Schleper was taken to the Perham Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 49-year-old Carol Ann Meyer of Paynesville, and the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Mark Holzer of New York Mills, were not injured.
Paynesville Man Hurt in Crash in Otter Tail County
PERHAM (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man was hurt in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Lee Schleper of Paynesville was traveling west on Highway 10 in Otter Tail County when his vehicle collided with a vehicle going north on a county road. Schleper was...
willmarradio.com
Willmar Wins Battle of Cardinals over Redwood Valley
(Willmar, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the Redwood Valley Cardinals in the second game of the Heritage Bank Wild Card Tournament at the Big Red Gym on Tuesday night and came away with the win 49-28. Leading the way for Willmar was Allie Rosendahl with 10 points. She was followed by Kenedee Salonek with 8 and Zoe Schroeder and Brielle Ogdahl with 7. Ogdahl also snagged 16 rebounds. Kendall Huhnerkock had 10 for Redwood Valley.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in a crash near Carlos
(Carlos, MN)--On Saturday, a crash on Highway 29 and Country Road 13 near Carlos resulted in one person being injured. According to the report, a 2013 BMW driven by Austin Allen, 21, of Alexandria, and a 2016 Volvo XC90, driven by Andrea Hanson, 38, of Alexandria, crashed on snow and ice covered roadways. Hanson was not injured. Allen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
willmarradio.com
Soon-to-be ex-mayor Marv Calvin finds driving school bus "healing"
(Willmar MN-) Mayor Marv Calvin may be stepping down from his leadership post with The City of Willmar, but says he intends to keep "driving the bus." After 8 years as mayor, Calvin decided not to run for reelection, and on December 19th presided over his final city council meeting. On January 9th he will turn over the reins of power to Doug Reese. When Calvin was first elected in 2014 it was a tumultuous time with a divided council and a lack of direction. But he says slowly things turned around, and gives a lot of credit to the city council...
willmarradio.com
NL-S Outlasts Willmar at Heritage Bank Wild Card Tourney
(Willmar, MN) -- The Willmar Cardinal girls basketball team played host to the New London-Spicer Wildcats in the championship game of the Heritage Bank Wild Card Tournament at the Big Red Gym on Wednesday night but were defeated by the Wildcats 57-43. Zoe Schroeder led the way for the Cards with 13 points followed by Telilie Lang with 10. Brielle Ogdahl and Allie Rosendahl were voted on the All-Tournament Team. Leading all scorers was Avery Rich from the Wildcats, who was voted the MVP on the All-Tournament Team, with 28 points. Dakota Rich had 12.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Farm Honored For Green Practices
(KNSI) – A Stearns County farm has been recognized for growing green. The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts recently honored the Janski Farm in South Haven as Minnesota’s Outstanding Conservationist. Co-owner Daniel Janski talked about his reaction after receiving the award. “It was shocking. We...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
Somebody Won Some ‘Jumbo Bucks’ for Christmas
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone had a very merry Christmas after winning some big money playing a lottery scratch-off game. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $200,000 winner for the game "Jumbo Bucks" on Friday. The ticket was sold at a HolidayStation Store in Little Falls. The game...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Comments / 0