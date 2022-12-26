Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) out again on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Capela continues to deal with a right calf strain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. Onyeka Okongwu started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Wednesday.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with AJ Griffin entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 34.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 22.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu starting on Tuesday in place of injured Clint Capela (calf)
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okongwu will get the start on Tuesday with Clint Capela sidelined with a calf injury. Our models expect Okongwu to play 28.5 minutes against the Pacers. Okongwu's Tuesday projection includes 11.1 points, 8.8...
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Vassell will snag a seat for the second time this month. Josh Richardson is the favorite to replace Vassell in the Spurs' starting lineup, but Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham should see more minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Suns' Bismack Biyombo (knee) available on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Biyombo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Wizards on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Washington. Biyombo's Wednesday projection includes 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy starting for Pelicans on Wednesday, Jose Alvarado coming off the bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murphy will get the start on Wednesday with Jose Alvarado returning to the bench. Our models expect Murphy to play 28.3 minutes against Minnesota. Murphy's Wednesday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jevon Carter starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of Jrue Holiday (illness)
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carter is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Carter will get the start on Wednesday with Jrue Holiday sidelined with an illness. Our models expect him to play 26.2 minutes against the Bulls. Carter's Wednesday projection includes 9.2 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Reaves has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Miami. Reaves' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 30.3 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bam Adebayo (shoulder) starting for Heat on Wednesday, Nikola Jovic coming off the bench
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Adebayo is available for Wednesday's game and will return to the starting lineup. Nikola Jovic moves to the bench. Our models expect Adebayo to play 35.5 minutes against the Lakers. Adebayo's...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) is available Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable less than an hour before tip-off. Trae Young (calf) is out on the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back, so Bogdanovic should see an uptick in usage for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Lakers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 9.9 minutes against Los Angeles. Vincent's Wednesday projection includes 4.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) returning Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not on the injury report for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Toscano-Anderson appears ready to return after missing the last three weeks. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Toscano-Anderson could see extended minutes right away if the Lakers rule James out.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) out on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jones has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Milwaukee on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Jones is averaging...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/29/22: Can the Clippers Contain the Celtics?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable Friday for Wizards
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Friday against the Orlando Magic. Beal might be able to return after missing Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Corey Kispert started in place of Beal and played 28 unproductive minutes. Rui Hachimura stepped up with a season-high 30 points on 11-13 shooting in 28 minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 17
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
