Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
Alex Katz at New River Fine ArtNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition - 3 Pizza PlacesKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
Related
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic (back) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles. Jovic will likely return to the bench with Bam Adebayo (shoulder) available. The Heat are 8.0-point...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 30.3 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Reaves has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Miami. Reaves' Wednesday projection includes 9.7 points, 3.7...
numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Suns' Bismack Biyombo (knee) available on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Biyombo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Wizards on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Washington. Biyombo's Wednesday projection includes 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7...
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Thursday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Vassell will snag a seat for the second time this month. Josh Richardson is the favorite to replace Vassell in the Spurs' starting lineup, but Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham should see more minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) is available Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable less than an hour before tip-off. Trae Young (calf) is out on the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back, so Bogdanovic should see an uptick in usage for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/29/22: Can the Clippers Contain the Celtics?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) available on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Haslem has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Dennis Schroder (foot) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Schroder has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat. Our models expect him to play 29.0 minutes against Miami. Schroder's Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3...
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver (illness) available for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Jarrett Culver (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Culver has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Nets on Wednesday. Culver is averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 11.6 FanDuel points per game...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 17
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) returning Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is not on the injury report for Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Toscano-Anderson appears ready to return after missing the last three weeks. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Toscano-Anderson could see extended minutes right away if the Lakers rule James out.
Thunder vs. Hornets: Score, live updates, highlights from OKC's road game at Charlotte
The Oklahoma City Thunder travels to face the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA regular-season game: How to watch Thunder vs. Hornets ...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic coming off the bench for Heat on Wednesday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with Bam Adebayo back in the starting lineup. The Heat are 8.0-point favorites over the Lakers on Wednesday. Their implied team total of...
Comments / 0