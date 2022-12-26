Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
Carscoops
1959 Corvette Restomod Has a Built LS7 V8 And Air Suspension
A 1959 Chevrolet Corvette unlike any other you’ve seen before is heading to auction in January thanks to Barrett-Jackson. One of the standouts of Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction, this ’59 Corvette has been overhauled by Hot Rod Service Company. Underpinning the car is a hand-fabricated boxed chassis that has been both widened and stretched. It also features chassis cross bracing and custom exhaust ports, fabricated body mounts, and interior chassis roll bar supports. It also features a hand-fabricated rear-end housing and a 4-link system with a custom wishbone.
Amazing Ford GT supercar stash launches $36 million company
Entrepreneur Fred Calero has purchased 30 leftover Ford GT chassis that he is turning into brand new track day cars that will sell for $1.2 million each.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Carscoops
It’s Time To Sell The House And Buy This 2015 RUF RT12 R
Few companies know how to make a standard Porsche even more special than RUF and one of its most compelling creations is heading to auction in January. What you’re looking at is a 2015 RUF RT12 R that is one of just 13 units produced and one of only two with rear-wheel drive. Interestingly, it was supposed to be sold at Mecum’s 2022 Indy sales event in May but will now be offered up at Mecum’s Kissimmee auction on January 4, 2023.
Carscoops
This Guy Loves Old BMW 7 Series Models So Much That He Owns 15 Of Them
Classic BMWs can be quite appealing, especially if we talk about past generations of the 7 Series flagship. Jakub Berthothy, a BMW enthusiast from Slovakia has a passion for the model, having purchased not one but fifteen examples of the 7er. Jakub’s obsession with the Bavarian luxury sedan started at...
Carscoops
One-Of-One 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible Expected To Fetch $3M
The Chevrolet Corvette is a historic car for a number of reasons but very few are as special as this 1969 example. It’s one of two factory-built aluminum 427 ZL-1 Corvettes ever made. And it’s the only one with a convertible drop top. 1969 was a special year...
Carscoops
Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?
This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
Carscoops
Brand New 2023 Corvette Z06’s Engine Dies After Just 52 Miles
Part of what makes the C8 Corvette Z06 so special is its engine. The naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 makes an impressive 670 hp (679 PS / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque, but it seems there could already be issues with the unique powerplant. A...
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Looks Retrotastic With Rock Dust Wheels By Heritage Customs
Heritage Customs has a long list of available modifications for the Land Rover Defender but it’s their Rock Dust wheels that caught our attention lately. The design of the forged alloy rims is inspired by the original Land Rover steelies, although with a diameter of 20 inches they are significantly larger, filling up the wheel arches of the new-gen Defender. The Rock Dust wheels are available in gloss white, gloss black, or gunmetal finish. All of them feature the classic multi-hole design with the Dutch tuner’s emblem in the center caps and “Heritage Customs, Valiance, 20-Inch Forged” lettering.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford GT Compared To 2023 Corvette Z06: Video
The Ford GT is on the verge of going away again following its latest run, though production has been extended more than once in recent years, with multiple special variants of the supercar joining the lineup over that same time span. Regardless, it isn’t short on competitors either, a list that includes the recently-launched 2023 Corvette Z06, which Ford Authority spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking back in September. Now, this new video from the YouTube channel Throttle House pits a 2022 Ford GT against the brand new C8 Z06 in what proves to be a fascinating comparison between two distinctly American entities.
Top Speed
A Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pushed To Its Absolute Limit On The German Autobahn
Harleys are, more often than not, low-speed, laid-back, cruiser motorcycles. They are not meant for racing or high-speed runs. Some may beg to differ, especially now with the recent introduction of the adventure bike Pan America. Or you could argue in favor of a highly tuned touring model. But still, regular Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their usual customers are not going to be reaching liter bike speed levels without some hardcore modifications. In which case you’re probably better off buying a sport bike anyway.
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
This Should Be Interesting: NATS Turning A Toyota 86 Into The GR GT3 Concept
About a year ago, Toyota revealed the stunning GR GT3 concept at Tokyo Auto Salon. A few months later, images of a wingless version of the vehicle hit the patent office, fueling rumors of a potential production model. Those rumors have largely dissolved, but it seems students at Japan’s NATS technical school still want to see it happen, so they’re building their own based on the previous-gen 86.
fordauthority.com
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
Carscoops
This Tesla Model S Ute Is A Quirky Cybertruck Alternative
When it comes to modifying Teslas, your options are somewhat limited given the fact that they don’t have engines. As a result, many (but not all) of the most unique Tesla builds focus more on aesthetics and functionality than they do on performance, and this Model S ute is a great example of that. Like the Model 3-based “Truckla” from a few years ago, this car is also just a Tesla with the rear chopped off, but it’s based on the larger Model S instead.
americanmilitarynews.com
Capabilities, at a cost: At sea with the Navy’s newest carrier
“USS Gerald R. Ford: The Biggest and Baddest” reads a T-shirt in the store aboard the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier. The slogan appeared again on a poster not far from the galley. And it was repeated by the ship’s captain as he overlooked the flight deck from the bridge.
Carscoops
2023 Chrysler 300C Waiting List Is Full As 485 HP Sedan Sees ‘Overwhelming Demand’
The Chrysler 300C made a triumphant return at the North American International Auto Show and reservations filled up in 12 hours. The automaker then opened a waiting list, but it appears that is now full as the company recently tweeted “At this time 2023 Chrysler 300C reservations are no longer being accepted. All reservations are currently full.”
Carscoops
Ferrari SF90 Stradale Successor Envisioned By Design Student
This story includes renderings of a fictional SF100 concept created by independent designer @ur_jeen that is neither related to nor endorsed by Ferrari. Until the next Ferrari hypercar arrives, the electrified SF90 Stradale remains the flagship of the Maranello range. While we are waiting for Ferrari to unveil a hardcore variant in 2023, a design student envisioned the next generation of the plug-in hybrid supercar in the form of the digital-only Ferrari SF100 concept.
