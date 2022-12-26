ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28

By Jesse Byrnes
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCYxG_0jv2p5MB00

President Biden has approved an emergency declaration for western New York as the state deals with a massive winter storm that has claimed more than two dozen lives.

Biden issued an emergency declaration on Monday for Erie and Genesee counties, freeing up federal resources and directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate relief efforts.

The president had spoken with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) earlier in the day and offered to fully support the state as it responds to the storm, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Hochul, who had declared a state of emergency in New York last Thursday ahead of the storm, said Biden agreed to “swiftly approve” the state’s request for a federal declaration, calling it “crucial to assist our recovery efforts from this historic storm.”

“The President shared that his and the First Lady’s prayers are with the people of New York and all those who lost loved ones. He expressed his gratitude to the Governor for her leadership and to the National Guard, law enforcement, and first responders for their tireless work,” the White House said in a statement.

The death toll from the storm in New York hit 28 on Monday, according to The Associated Press, representing roughly half of the total fatalities attributed to the Christmas weekend storm that swept across the country.

Many of the deaths in New York are in Erie County, around Buffalo.

“I am sad to announce that our City has lost at least 20 members of our community due to the winter storm. Everyone please continue to be safe,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown twe eted on Monday .

Eighteen storm-related deaths were confirmed over the weekend across Erie and Niagara counties, local outlet WIVB reported , before topping two dozen on Monday.

As much as 49 inches of snow have been reported in some areas of western New York as of Monday afternoon, with local authorities warning of more on the way.

“This is a major disaster that in some ways may turn out to be worse than the blizzard of ’77,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conf erence on Sunday.

Some people were stranded in their vehicles for more than two days while others have faced below-freezing temperatures in their homes, Poloncarz said.

The city has told residents to keep cars off roads as responders try to rescue motorists still stranded. The governor has also deployed more than 400 National Guard troops to western New York to assist with relief efforts.

“While we continue to do everything we can to help Western New York recover and await federal assistance, I want everyone in impacted areas to continue to stay off the roads and check in on loved ones and neighbors,” Hochul said in a statement.

Around 10,000 Buffalo residents are still without power, Brown said Monday, down from a peak of around 20,000.

A winter weather advisory for the area in western New York remains in effect until 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hochul has called it the “most devastating storm in Buffalo’s long, storied history” and said the state is at “war with Mother Nature.”

Julia Mueller contributed.

This story was updated at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
NEW YORK STATE
WKBN

Crews from Ohio, Pa. heading to Buffalo to help with snow

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM/WKBN/AP) — Crews from Ohio and Pennsylvania are sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York to support snow-clearing efforts there. A convoy from the Ohio Department of Transportation is heading there from Ashtabula to help clear out cars stuck in the snow. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine dispatched the crew after getting […]
BUFFALO, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley

NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
NEWBURGH, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note

This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Carlos’ Law

A shot of Silvercup Studios in the Bronx, New York.Photo byPhoto by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently passed legislation amending New York State Penal Law to up the penalty of criminal corporate liability in the event of an employee’s death or severe physical injury to a fine of up to five hundred thousand dollars.
WKBN

New York Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating college, work details

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) has admitted to fabricating details about his education and previous employment as he campaigned for Congress during this year’s midterms, falsely claiming he’d earned a college degree and misrepresenting his past work. His comments in an interview with the New York Post published Monday follow a report from The New York Times […]
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
WKBN

WKBN

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy