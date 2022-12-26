ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available

State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers

Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
Minnesota One Step Closer to Legalized Sports Betting

Minnesota has long struggled to introduce proper sports betting regulations and implement legalized wagering. Despite the efforts of the Minnesota House, the Republican-controlled Senate refused to proceed with any significant reforms. However, with Democrats about to step in, the Land of 10,000 Lakes may finally get a chance to legalize sports betting.
Minnesota changes environmental review to measure climate impacts

Minnesota’s environmental review process will now require developers of new highways, industrial plants, livestock feedlots and large housing developments to calculate their project’s carbon footprint and consider how to reduce their impact on the climate. Climate activists say the changes, which have been in the works since 2019,...
Potential changes to MN voting laws

An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1

Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending

DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable

Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
Gov. Walz’s plan to prevent fraud, and protect taxpayer dollars

From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - December 27, 2022. Governor Tim Walz announced a new action plan to prevent fraud and improve oversight of federal grant dollars. Following his administration’s directive to identify areas of improvement, Governor Walz released a plan & a package of budget proposals.
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward

Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do

As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.

Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
