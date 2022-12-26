ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snag the Coziest Looks For Your Kids At Up to 60% Off at Hanna Andersson Right Now

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gear up for a cold winter by shopping Hanna Andersson’s big after-Christmas sale , happening right now! You can score up to 60% off everything — including their new matching Valentine’s Day pajamas — for a limited time.

Hanna Andersson is known for their whole family matching pajamas, loved by celebrities like Blake Lively . If you missed the holiday PJs picture that you wanted or you just want to carry on the fun into the New Year, stock up on their heart-patterned Valentine’s pajamas that come in sizes for babies, kids, women, men, and pets!

The brand also has super cozy knits and outerwear to keep your little ones feeling snug and toasty when the wind chill drops. These come in a variety of styles and bright colors to suit any fashion style — or snag all the same style so you kids of all ages can match. It’s a lot of fun either way.

Shop a few of our favorite styles below.

Super Soft Pullover

Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

This gorgeous pullover sweater looks like a sun rising through the clouds over a mountain view. It’s made with soft nylon feather yarns to keep your kids extra snuggly, too.

Super Soft Pullover

Price: $25.99

Buy Now

Marshmallow Fleece Jacket

Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

With an extra-long collar and a soft, marshmallow fleece pattern, the Marshmallow Fleece Jacket is warm and cozy. It’s also sustainable and makes for a good layering jacket.

Marshmallow Fleece Jacket

Price: $23.99

Buy Now

Valentines Long John Pajama Set

Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

The whole family can match in these fun Valentine’s Day-themed PJs . They feature stripes of hearts, XOs, and the word “Loved” printed on the softest pajamas, ever. You’ll want to live in these!

Valentines Long John Pajama Set

Price: $38.40

Buy Now

Baby Zip Sleeper

Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

Your baby can sleep and play in this cute zippered outfit . The navy blue long-sleeved and long pants onesie is covered in white Xs and Os with red hearts sprinkled throughout. It’s cute for Valentine’s Day and any other day of the year!

Baby Zip Sleeper

Price: $35.20

Buy Now

Hoodie Dress

Courtesy of Hanna Andersson

Get ready for spring in this gorgeous hoodie dress! The lavender dress has a floral print pattern on a cozy waffle-knit dress. It’s super soft and perfect for those not-quite-warm-yet spring days. It even has pockets!

Hoodie Dress

Price: $43.20

Buy Now

Before you go, find the best places to buy your kids jammies here .
