It’s been a rough few months for luxury real estate. In the three months ending November 30, high-end US sales dropped at a record rate, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Overall, sales fell 38 percent year over year, according to data from the real-estate brokerage Redfin—the biggest decline ever seen in data that goes all the way back to 2012. To get to these numbers, the company looked at the top five percent of listings in America’s 50 most populous metro areas. While that stat alone is worrying, some areas experienced even worse declines. Long Island’s Nassau County led the pack in a...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO