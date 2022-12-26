Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
Florida State fans flock to Orlando, ready for bowl game
Florida State faces Oklahoma in their first bowl game since 2019, where they'll face Oklahoma, and fans are ready for the match-up.
Game Preview: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
Will the Seminoles end their season on a high note against the Sooners?
Let’s Talk QB Play and John Rhys Plumlee
What happened versus Duke and what’s next for UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WESH
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
click orlando
👸 Newest reporter, Florida native Emily McLeod shares pageantry experience
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve probably noticed a new face during our News 6 newscasts. Emily McLeod is our newest reporter but not new to Central Florida. Emily is a Maitland native who attended Winter Park High School, with lots of family still living in the area. [TRENDING: Florida...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
fox35orlando.com
Christmas drag show at Orlando venue targeted by Florida officials, as hundreds demonstrate outside
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds showed up to an Orlando venue both to protest and to support the "A Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night. The Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation posted on its website that this is the eighth consecutive year the performance will be there. "We’re out here today to...
Which ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ restaurant is the best in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve probably seen Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” on the Food Network sometime in your life. The show has nearly 40 seasons, which means Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants around the country. Mashed, a food news and recipe site, has compiled a list of the best diners, […]
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
theapopkavoice.com
Skip the Line: New auto tag service opens in Apopka
Now you don’t have to stand in line to get auto tags or other motor vehicle title and registration services if you live in Apopka. Scott Randolph, Orange County’s tax collector, is working in conjunction with autotagagency.net, the leading provider of private tag services in Florida, to offer title and registration services at their newest location. The new, First Apopka Tag Agency is open in the Apopka Land Shopping Center at 759 S Orange Blossom Trail, offering extended hours and online appointments.
Bay News 9
New Year’s Eve: How Florida attractions plan to ring in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — As 2022 comes to a close, Central Florida’s theme parks and attractions will ring in 2023 with different celebrations. In addition to rides, live music and food, the parks plan to added New Year’s Eve festivities to the lineup, including fireworks. If you’re thinking...
wmfe.org
Orlando Democrat calls DeSantis administration investigation into Christmas show a drag
Orlando Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani is calling the DeSantis administration’s investigation into a drag show touring the state, hypocritical. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation threatened the licenses of both The Plaza Live in Orlando and a South Florida venue if minors were allowed to attend a show they hosted called “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
WESH
Flights coming into most Florida airports facing longer delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Federal Aviation Administration program, the "Airspace Flow Program," has gone into effect. For basically any flight headed southbound into airports in the highlighted area (shown above), which includes Sanford, Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Orlando International Airport, the FAA is saying flights will be delayed two hours.
Comments / 0