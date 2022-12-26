ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 16 Monday Morning NFL Recap: Cowboys/Eagles need a rematch, Packers stay alive, Tua & Zach Wilson skid & Broncos fire Hackett

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Christmas weekend was packed with football, from an eventful Jaguars-Jets matchup on Thursday night to a sleepy overtime thriller on Sunday night between the Buccaneers and Cardinals. The holiday craziness carried over into Monday as the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett only 15 games into his freshman season.

Fresh off eggnog hangovers, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap all of the action from the holiday weekend, from a tightly contested Cowboys-Eagles game, to the Packers staying very alive in the NFC playoff hunt and the Tennessee Titans' late-season collapse.

At the end of the show, they react live to the news that the Broncos are moving on from Hackett after less than a season and talk about what the next head coach needs to do to redeem the career of Russell Wilson.

2:05 Philadelphia Eagles 34, Dallas Cowboys 40

8:55 Green Bay Packers 26, Miami Dolphins 20

19:00 Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3

26:55 Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14

31:45 Detroit Lions 23, Carolina Panthers 37

38:25 Cincinnati Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18

41:15 New York Giants 24, Minnesota Vikings 27

48:15 Washington Commanders 20, San Francisco 49ers 37

51:50 Seattle Seahawks 10, Kansas City Chiefs 24

53:55 Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13

56:30 New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10

57:45 Atlanta Falcons 9, Baltimore Ravens 17

60:15 Las Vegas Raiders 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

64:25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Arizona Cardinals 16 (OT)

67:15 Denver Broncos 14, Los Angeles Rams 51; Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

