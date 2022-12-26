Read full article on original website
MLB
These questions face Reds in the new year
CINCINNATI -- I hope everybody has been enjoying the holidays and getting quality time with family and friends. Just before Christmas, the Reds signed outfielder/first baseman Wil Myers and backup catcher Curt Casali to one-year contracts on Dec. 22. Until then, it was one of the quieter Reds offseasons in recent memory.
MLB
3 questions Angels hope to sort out in new year
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been active in improving their depth this offseason, signing left-hander Tyler Anderson, potential closer Carlos Estévez and utility man Brandon Drury to multiyear deals, while also adding infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe via trades. One of the club’s biggest issues last season...
Dodgers sign J.D. Martinez to $10 million, one-year deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday they have signed designated hitter J.D. Martinez to a one-year deal worth $10 million.
MLB
Eovaldi signs 2-year, $34M deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers wanted more depth in their starting rotation for 2023. Once they started adding, they never seemed to stop. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the Rangers, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The deal includes a third-year vesting player option along with performance bonuses.
MLB
23 predictions for the Padres' 2023
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. 2022 was a roller coaster for the Padres. So what do they have in store next year? Here are 23 predictions for ‘23:
MLB
Newly acquired Murphy lands 6-year extension from Braves
ATLANTA -- Two weeks after acquiring Sean Murphy from the A’s, the Braves have added him to the long list of high-caliber players who could spend a majority of this decade playing for Atlanta. Murphy became a part of the Braves’ long-term future when he signed a six-year, $73...
MLB
Segura agrees to deal with Marlins (source)
MIAMI – The Marlins on Wednesday night agreed to terms with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million deal, a source told MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the news. Segura represents Miami’s first Major League free-agent signing during an offseason dominated by its National League East rivals...
MLB
Rich Hill agrees to 1-year deal with Pirates (source)
The Pirates appeared to have rounded out their Opening Day rotation by signing Vince Velasquez on Dec. 13. But even with Pittsburgh’s depth, general manager Ben Cherington expressed last week that the team wanted to add another starter to further deepen its pitching staff. So on Tuesday, the organization kept adding.
MLB
3 questions for Twins to answer by Spring Training
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's take a look at three questions facing the Twins ahead of Spring Training. 1. Which pieces of the existing core are tradeable?
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
3 reasons Braves are 2023 title contenders
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It will be interesting to see how 2022 is remembered by Braves fans many years from now. The year introduced us to Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider, the incredible rookies who helped the team overcome a 10 1/2-game division deficit at the end of May and eventually win a fifth consecutive National League East title.
MLB
A look at the 11 longest home runs of 2022
Home runs were the story of the 2022 season. From Albert Pujols' pursuit of No. 700 in the final season of his Hall of Fame-worthy career to Aaron Judge breaking Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League home run record, we had plenty of opportunities to appreciate the majesty of the long ball. So, as per tradition, we have compiled a list of the 11 longest home runs of the past season (two players tied at No. 10) as measured by Statcast.
MLB
The top milestones we saw in 2022
Every season is another chance for MLB’s inordinately talented players to show us all what they can accomplish. Entering the year, it’s always fun to anticipate which career milestones might be reached or surpassed in the upcoming round of 162 games. But over the course of the season, there are also single-season marks broken that we wouldn’t have even seen coming.
MLB
3 bold predictions for the Yankees in 2023
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Ask people within Aaron Judge's orbit what he will do for an encore to his historic 2022 season, and the responses are largely the same. He is not focused on hitting 63 home runs, 70, or even 74. In Judge's universe, the ring is the thing, with an opportunity to chase championships weighing heavily in his decision to return to the Yankees on a new nine-year contract.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 29. White was a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year career. The Blue Jays outfielder made one of the greatest catches in postseason history in Game 3 of the 1992 World Series, robbing the Braves' David Justice of an extra-base hit at the center-field wall with a snag that drew comparisons to Willie Mays’ iconic play in the ‘54 Fall Classic. Toronto went on to win the first of two straight World Series titles. White won a third ring with the Marlins in '97.
MLB
3 remaining questions for the Dodgers' offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a quiet few days at the Winter Meetings, things have started to pick up for the Dodgers in the free-agent market. Over the last few weeks, Los Angeles has come to terms on one-year deals with right-hander Noah Syndergaard and designated hitter J.D. Martinez. With a few holes left on the roster, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman surely has other moves up his sleeve.
MLB
5 key questions from D-backs' big offseason trade
This story was excerpted from Steve Gilbert’s D-backs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As you no doubt know by now, the D-backs sent outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Blue Jays for catcher Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Here are some questions and answers about the move:
MLB
Sale, Story and 3 other big Sox questions
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It has been a busy start to the offseason for Boston, but there is still more to do. Here are five questions the Red Sox are hoping to answer before or during Spring Training.
MLB
Here are 3 predictions for the Giants in 2023
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a rollercoaster offseason for the Giants. For seven minutes, they appeared to have Aaron Judge. For seven days, they appeared...
MLB
Inbox: Settling prospect vs. prospect debates
Here's hoping everyone has had a terrific holiday season and will have a wonderful 2023. For the final Pipeline Inbox of 2022, I thought it would be fun to focus on comparisons. You pick two players and I tell you which one I prefer and why. It always has been a popular topic -- and I should do it more often -- but I wasn't expecting nearly 200 responses!
