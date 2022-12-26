As part of its efforts to diversify its energy supply, Finland has welcomed its first ever floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for natural gas imports. Gasgrid Finland has chartered the FSRU Exemplar from Excelerate Energy for a period of 10 years. It will help supply the gas needs of customers in Finland and Estonia. Exemplar can receive and regasify about five bcm worth of natural gas per year - enough to supply the entire demand for gas in both nations, with capacity left over.

22 HOURS AGO