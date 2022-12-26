Read full article on original website
Eni Orders Second FLNG From Wison in Push to Maximize Production
Italian oil company Eni has reached an agreement with Chinese oil and gas plant specialists Wison Heavy Industries to build a second floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility for its Marine XII gas lease off the coast of Congo. When completed, the new plant will boost the lease block's exports to three million tonnes per annum (mtpa), its maximum expected potential.
COSCO Adds More Green Energy to Power Port of Tianjin
COSCO Shipping completed the second phase of its project to create a green energy hub that the Port of Tianjin. One of China’s ten largest seaports and its northernmost port, COSCO is converting the terminals to operate on sustainable energy. Early in December, COSCO reports it completed the construction...
CSSC Reports “Extraordinary Year" With 209 Newbuild Deliveries
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is wrapping up 2022 highlighting its successes at both growing its volume of new ships delivered during the year as well as growing its backlog despite global challenges. The company says based on preliminary statistics for the year that its new orders and existing backlog combined maintained CSSC’s position as the world’s leading shipbuilder.
Fjord Line Rebuilds LNG Ships to Use MGO Due to High Fuel Costs
Citing the high cost of LNG, Norwegian ferry operator Fjord Line announced that it is rebuilding its two LGN-fueled passenger ferries for dual-fuel operations. While much of the shipping industry is moving toward LNG for its reduced greenhouse gas emissions, Fjord Line says the cost of LNG has led to a non-sustainable financial situation.
European Investment Bank Sees Massive Green H2 Potential in Africa
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has called on Africa to harness its massive solar energy resource to produce cheap and abundant green hydrogen. Clean H2 is a $1 trillion untapped market that could help the continent become a global energy player, drastically cut emissions and decarbonize heavy industries and transport (including shipping).
Japan Launches Second Round of Large Offshore Wind Power Auctions
A week after Japan’s first large offshore wind farm went into commercial service, the government confirmed that it has opened the next round of auctions for the development of the industry. The next auction is proceeding under revised parameters designed to open the industry to more companies and provide for broader participation in the development of offshore wind farms.
Protesters Call for Chinese Nationals to Leave China's Gwadar Port
Protests on the expansion of the Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, a key asset for China’s BRI( Belt and Road Initiative) in Asia, continue to escalate, potentially jeopardizing economic ties between China and Pakistan. Last week, the events took a new twist after a protest leader warned Chinese nationals to leave Gwadar by the end of the week.
French Salvors Tow Disabled Containership Out of English Channel
French authorities are reporting the successful salvage operation to bring a disabled containership to port in what they describe as a “delicate operation.” The maritime prefect for the English Channel had decided that the vessel needed to be towed to port due to difficult weather conditions and reports that the vessel was drifting despite having lowered its anchors.
MSC Tops Maersk for Best Schedule Reliability as Recovery Continues
MSC for the first time has claimed the top spot as the carrier with the best schedule reliability surpassing Maersk according to the monthly data from Sea-Intelligence. The data analytics firm reports that the container shipping carriers are overall continuing to improve their schedule reliability as port delays due to congestion have declined.
Student Team Plans to Win Monaco's Open Ocean Green-Power Race
Every year, TU Delft's Hydro Motion program gathers together an elite team of engineering students to design, build and race a sustainably-powered boat that pushes the envelope of existing technology. The boats race in the premier Open Sea Class of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge against commercial boat manufacturers, and last year they took home second place. This year the team intends to take home the gold.
Finland's New FSRU Arrives, Replacing Russian Gas Imports
As part of its efforts to diversify its energy supply, Finland has welcomed its first ever floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for natural gas imports. Gasgrid Finland has chartered the FSRU Exemplar from Excelerate Energy for a period of 10 years. It will help supply the gas needs of customers in Finland and Estonia. Exemplar can receive and regasify about five bcm worth of natural gas per year - enough to supply the entire demand for gas in both nations, with capacity left over.
First Steel Cut for Maersk’s Methanol-Fueled 16,200 TEU Boxships
Fifteen months after ordering the first of its new 16,200 TEU containerships, which Maersk says will usher in a new era in ocean shipping, work began for the construction of the first of the ships. In addition to being the first large containerships designed to operate on methanol, they will also incorporate a range of features to improve operating efficiency and environmental performance.
MSC’s Next ULCV Moved from Building Dock as Ship Acquisitions Continue
Despite the current slowing in container shipment volumes, MSC is pushing forward with its expansion as new construction proceeds and the company continues to buy existing containerships. While details for the deployment of the company’s new ultra-large containerships have not yet been announced, MSC is poised to go up against others including Hapag-Lloyd and OOCL which are also preparing to introduce the new generation of ultra-large container vessels (ULCV).
Equinor's Njord Field Comes Back Online After Six-Year Overhaul
Renewed gas production will be welcome in a tight European market. Just in time to serve Europe's desperate need for more natural gas, Equinor's mature Njord field has come back online and is resuming production. For the last six years, Equinor has been investing billions in an overhaul of the...
New Analysis Counts the Cost of Maritime Chokepoint Closures
The world’s 11 busiest maritime chokepoints are increasingly becoming vulnerable and prone to the risk of closure due to politics, piracy, vessel accidents and other causes - eventualities that could have far-reaching impacts on international trade, commercial shipping and the global economy, according to a new study by a researcher at Duke University.
