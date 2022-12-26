ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

NFL reportedly investigating Mac Jones' 'dirty play' on Eli Apple; Patriots QB calls low hit part of the game'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reG6X_0jv2fNf400

A low hit by Mac Jones on Eli Apple has sparked public debate between the two players and multiple accusations that the Patriots quarterback plays "dirty."

It's also reportedly prompted an NFL investigation.

The hit took place during Saturday's game between New England and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt returned what was was believed to be a Jones fumble down the left sideline with Jones giving chase. Apple, a Bengals cornerback, trailed the play as Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton also gave chase.

As Apple pursued Thornton, Jones dove low in front of Apple's legs to knock him down.

Officials ruled that Jones threw an incomplete pass instead of fumbling the ball, and the return didn't stand in the Bengals' 22-18 win. Officials' didn't flag Jones for a penalty. After the game, Apple was candid in his assessment of Jones' dive.

"He tripped me," Apple told reporters. "I thought it was a dirty play. He's done that before. I've seen it."

Jones: Dive was 'just part of the game'

On Monday, the Boston Globe reported that the NFL is investigating the play for a potential fine that would be revealed on Tuesday. Jones, meanwhile, addressed the play and the criticism with Boston sports radio WEEI. He defended his dive as a "split-second decision."

"I went down in front of him to kind of getting the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there" Jones said. "So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It's a split-second decision, and there's a lot that goes into it."

He then likened the play to hits he takes in the pocket as a quarterback.

"There's no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play. Nor do I believe that when I'm playing quarterback that's what [the defense is trying to do]. I get hit a lot, too. We're all out there playing hard. It's just part of the game."

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay apparently doesn't agree with Jones' assessment that his play is "part of the game." NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted video of past Jones plays that he deemed "dirty," prompting a tweet from Slay expressing enthusiastic agreement.

Jones has regressed in his second season after quarterbacking the Patriots to the playoffs as a rookie. He's drawing criticism for his demonstrative on-field outbursts as losses pile on up a 7-8 team. Now he can add a growing chorus of dirty play accusations to his woes.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Jim Harbaugh's future: Chase the Super Bowl dream ... again ... or continue building Michigan into a national power?

If it had been up to Jim Harbaugh, he’d be coaching the Minnesota Vikings right now, not leading Michigan into the College Football Playoff. After finally beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten a year ago, Harbaugh did all he could to get back to the NFL, where he starred as a quarterback and once led San Francisco to the Super Bowl as a head coach. He even flew to Minneapolis expecting a job offer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: Are these running backs trustworthy in championship week?

As NFL teams arrive at their final starting rosters in late August or early September, fantasy players use that information as the blueprint for their draft strategy. These early lineups are almost too easily etched into our memories and can cause a lot of dissonances as the season wears on and real teams are forced to abandon their best-laid plans. The chaos created disrupts the fantasy season, leaving only those who are best equipped mentally to shift gears and find flexible new solutions still standing in December.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Radio

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
WSB Radio

Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — J.J. Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. But the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft

ATLANTA — (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

AP source: Big Ten's Warren candidate for Bears president

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken to the Chicago Bears about the vacancy at the top of the organization and is a candidate to become the team’s next president and CEO, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy