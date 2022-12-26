Read full article on original website
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
theadvocate.com
These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022
It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
Former Nebraska QB Tommy Armstrong Jr. Rescues Mississippi Neighbors from House Fire
ourmshome.com
Prep hoops notebook: Holiday tourneys a plenty this week
Although the prestigious Admiral Hardwood Club Christmas Classic and the big 20-team two-day all-girls event at Biloxi are both taking place this week, there are also several other prep basketball tournaments taking place in the “Southern Six” this week as well. The annual Bay High Christmas Tournament as...
KSNB Local4
Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
NOLA.com
Slain Bay St. Louis police officer and Slidell High graduate remembered as a hero
One of the last conversations Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe had with his father was about his performance during the five-hour tryouts for the Hancock County, Mississippi, SWAT team. The team tryouts, and the months of training his son had put himself through, had been grueling. “He's out...
Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Vancleave
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
WAPT
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
WLOX
Jackson County supervisors to appoint interim sheriff next week
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Supervisors are set to appoint an interim sheriff now that Congressman-elect Mike Ezell is on his way to Washington D.C. Ezell will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen next week. He officially resigns as Jackson County Sheriff on December 31. That leaves the Chief Deputy running day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department until an interim sheriff is appointed.
WKRG
Jeremy Williams of Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.95 GPA, Top Ten in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society and The 100 Black Men Club. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays Quarterback on the Football Team and Pitcher on the Baseball Team.
WLOX
Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
wxxv25.com
Biloxi man charged with burglary of a business
A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with commercial burglary after being found inside of a closed business. 24-year-old Cameron Tyrique Lindsey is charged with commercial burglary. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $25,000. Police say about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to...
Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
WLOX
Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson announces retirement, will not seek third term
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday afternoon he will be retiring. Sheriff Peterson says he will serve out his term until 2024 and will not seek a third term as sheriff. He has served with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. His...
