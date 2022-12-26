ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
theadvocate.com

These are the top-rated new restaurants that opened on the MS Coast in 2022

It was a year of good eating across the Coast, as many new restaurants opened, others got an extreme makeover and more are still on the way in 2023. Radish opened in Long Beach, with radishes growing on the front porch, and immediately became a very popular place to eat and reestablishing the city as a “radish capital.”
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
ourmshome.com

Prep hoops notebook: Holiday tourneys a plenty this week

Although the prestigious Admiral Hardwood Club Christmas Classic and the big 20-team two-day all-girls event at Biloxi are both taking place this week, there are also several other prep basketball tournaments taking place in the “Southern Six” this week as well. The annual Bay High Christmas Tournament as...
BILOXI, MS
KSNB Local4

Former Nebraska QB rescues family from burning home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, Jr. is being called a hero, after rescuing a family from a burning home. The fire happened Monday night in Gulfport, Mississippi, where Tommy’s mother, Nadine, lives. Tommy’s wife, Jaylyn, described a chaotic scene. “We’re sitting in her living...
GULFPORT, MS
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Quarterback Rescued Family From Fire

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. helped save neighbors from a burning house. His wife, former Nebraska soccer player Jaylyn Armstrong, recounted the harrowing scene on Twitter. She said Tommy and his mother rushed into action when a nearby building burst into flames. As Jaylyn attended to a young girl...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Vancleave

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Vancleave. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the winning ticket matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, but it missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is […]
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WAPT

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A $1 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Mississippi. Mississippi Lottery officials said the ticket sold in Vancleave matched the first five numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, but missed the Mega Ball number and the $565 million jackpot. The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Jackson County supervisors to appoint interim sheriff next week

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Supervisors are set to appoint an interim sheriff now that Congressman-elect Mike Ezell is on his way to Washington D.C. Ezell will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen next week. He officially resigns as Jackson County Sheriff on December 31. That leaves the Chief Deputy running day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department until an interim sheriff is appointed.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG

Jeremy Williams of Williamson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.95 GPA, Top Ten in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society and The 100 Black Men Club. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays Quarterback on the Football Team and Pitcher on the Baseball Team.
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Edgewater Mall to usher in new year with changes of its own

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Some big changes are coming to Edgewater Mall in Biloxi for the new year. Work is moving along on the new Sky Zone location. The 24,000 square foot site will become a trampoline park with a zip line and climbing wall and will be ready for business by spring 2023.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Biloxi man charged with burglary of a business

A Biloxi man is behind bars, charged with commercial burglary after being found inside of a closed business. 24-year-old Cameron Tyrique Lindsey is charged with commercial burglary. He was taken to the Harrison County jail. His bond is set at $25,000. Police say about 12:13 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to...
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Harrison County man found dead in South Mississippi prison

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – An inmate was found dead Monday, December 26 in the South Mississippi Correctional Institution. A Miss. Department of Corrections spokesperson says 46-year-old Gary Easterling was found unresponsive in his bunk with no signs of foul play. An autopsy will determine his cause of death. Easterling was serving a 10 year sentence […]
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

