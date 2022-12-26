Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Video shows student assaulted as parent fears for child's safety
A special needs student was brutally attacked by another student earlier this month at High Point Academy, a charter school that teaches K-8 on N. Dunkirk Street in Aurora. The student who was attacked had to be hospitalized following the incident. The mother of the student says she warned officials at the school about her child being bullied days before this incident happened and they did nothing about it.Now, all family wants is justice. Grace Espinoza, a seventh grader who was attacked by the student told CBS News Colorado the incident happened during indoor recess while she was working on a couple...
1 killed in shooting close to Empower Field at Mile High
One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday. Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two...
Video captures theft suspects crashing through garage door after resident confronts them
DENVER — When he came across two people apparently stealing packages in his condo garage, Mike Blake had an idea what they were up to. He had no idea what they would do next. He said package thieves have targeted his building before, so when he was awoken by...
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.
Man killed in shooting on Salem Street in Aurora; no arrests made
A man was shot and killed on S Salem Street in Aurora early on Wednesday. No arrests have been made. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers got the call for a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street at 3:30 a.m. and responded to the area, where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. This was near the intersection with E Alameda Avenue. The victim was was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately named by police.The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and detectives are actively working to learn anything about a possible suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tips through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
Man killed in Aurora shooting, police investigating
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning near East Alameda and South Peoria.
Man set off explosion at business before shooting wife, himself on Christmas
A man involved in a murder-suicide at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall on Christmas Day set off a "large explosion" at his place of business shortly before the deadly incident, according to the Thornton Police Department.
Families mourn 1 year after deadly shooting spree killed 5 in Denver
DENVER — April Potter knows she will never understand why someone shot and killed her brother – and four others – a year ago Tuesday. The shooting spree stretched across two cities and lasted 45 minutes. It ended when a Lakewood police officer, Ashley Ferris, killed the suspect in a shootout that also left her hospitalized.
Plow driver’s stolen truck found after FOX31 report
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street.
Arapahoe County deputy dies while on duty
A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.
KKTV
Two people injured in officer involved shooting after alleged bank robbery in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and woman are recovering after allegedly being shot by an officer during a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Thornton. Police say that officers were called to the Wells Fargo located at 12040 Colorado Boulevard for an armed robbery. They say that the man and woman displayed guns when walking into the bank.
9News
Denver Police seek information on 2014 cold case murder
Toshio Gilmore, 33, was found fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2014. Gilmore's family and police ask for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.
FOX21News.com
Suspect of Arapahoe murder arrested
CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado Springs had their holiday season dampened when seven floors of the 11-story building flooded on Christmas day.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
DENVER (AP) — Police say a man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building. Shortly before Sunday’s murder-suicide, police say Enoch Apodaca entered the union building with a bucket and there was a “large explosion” shortly after he left. The building was closed and no one was hurt. Three explosive devices that police say he left at the worship hall didn’t detonate. Police say one of the devices appeared to start a fire but one of two church members inside at the time doused the flames.
16-year-old Denver girl found dead near dumpster day after Christmas
DENVER (TCD) -- A 16-year-old girl was found dead the day after Christmas in what police are now investigating as a homicide. On the morning of Dec. 26, Denver Police tweeted they were conducting an outdoor death investigation near the 4900 block of N. Salida Street. Police said the victim, Tayanna Manuel, was a juvenile female and that her death was determined to be a homicide.
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
16-year-old boy driving Mini Cooper dies in Aurora crash on Christmas Eve
A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Aurora Saturday on Christmas Eve.According to the Aurora Police Department's press release, the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of E Jewell Avenue and S Abilene Street. Crash investigators determined the 16-year-old was driving a Mini Cooper "at a high rate of speed" northbound on S Abilene Street when an Acura SUV was turning left from Jewell Avenue onto Abilene Street when the crash happened at the intersection.The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died. An adult passenger in the Mini Cooper was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was expected to be OK. A woman driving the Acura at the time of the crash was treated for injuries at the scene. Anyone with information can contact Aurora Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867
Christmas Eve leak forces families from apartments
Residents at an apartment building in Greeley were forced to evacuate on Christmas Eve and have been out of a home since then.
Man, 70, dies after attack outside Thirsty's Sports Pub in Thornton
Thornton police are searching for a suspect accused of launching an assault on a 70-year-old man, who ended up dying of his injuries, outside a pub on Sunday evening.
Armed robbery call ends in police pursuit, shooting in Commerce City
The Thornton Police Department said around 1 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Wells Fargo bank located at 12040 on Colorado Boulevard.
Comments / 0