Second Ukraine Drone Assault Inside Russia Raises Fears as Far Away as Moscow

By ANTHONY GRANT
 3 days ago

The Russian military reported Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the facility has been targeted this month — again revealing weaknesses in Russiaandapos;s air defenses.

Russia’s defense ministry also said debris killed three servicemen at the Engels airbase, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have launched strikes on Ukraine in the ten-month old war.

Russia’s Baza news outlet reported that four people were wounded and said a fire had broken out, with explosions, sirens and flashes visible on a video it posted on its Telegram channel. The ministry claimed no Russian aircraft were damaged, and it wasn’t clear whether the drones had been launched from Ukraine or Russian territory. Engels is located in Russia’s Saratov region on the Volga River, more than 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine.

The drone attack prompted one major Russian newspaper, Komsomolskaya Pravda, to ask whether Ukrainian drones can now reach Moscow. That Russian report’s assessment was that “​​with the technologies that the West has supplied to Ukraine, maybe” — but added that the Russian capital region is “quite tightly closed” by air and missile defense systems.andamp;nbsp;

On December 5, unprecedented drone strikes on Engels and the Dyagilevo base in the Ryazan region in western Russia killed a total of three servicemen and wounded four others. In retaliation, Russia launched a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

Ukrainian officials have maintained ambiguity over previous high-profile attacks, including the drone strikes on Russian military bases earlier this month. In keeping with the Kyiv governmentandapos;s long-standing practice of not confirming cross-border attacks but welcoming their results, Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat didn’t directly acknowledge his country’s involvement in Monday’s incident in an interview on Ukrainian television, but said: “These are the consequences of Russian aggression.”

He added: “If the Russians thought that the war wouldnandapos;t affect them deep behind their lines, they were deeply mistaken.”

Russia has suffered numerous cross-border attacks on its main territory throughout the war, as well as on the Crimean peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014. The incidents have outraged Russian military bloggers who say they show the country’s weak air defenses and security systems in general.

In another cross-border incident, Russia’s Tass news agency reported Monday that the country’s security forces had killed four Ukrainian saboteurs attempting to enter the Bryansk region from Ukraine. The report claimed the infiltrators carried explosive materials when they were caught Sunday.

On the nominal front line in Ukraine, Luhansk’s Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian forces have withdrawn from their military command operations post in the town of Kreminna after months of intense fighting just as Ukrainian forces were approaching. Russia’s defense ministry didn’t comment on the withdrawal claim.

Russian forces relocated to Kreminna and several other areas in September after they pulled back from the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine. Kreminna is in the eastern Luhansk region, which is almost entirely under Moscow’s control, and is on an important supply route for Russian forces and serves as a gateway for movement into other strategic positions. Earlier, Mr. Haidai reported that Russia had withdrawn its occupying government administration from Svatove, 31 milesandamp;nbsp; north of Kreminna.

Mr. Haidai told Ukrainian television on Monday that Russian forces in the region are “suffering huge losses and medical facilities are overwhelmed with wounded soldiers.” The Russian army is redeploying paratroopers from the Kherson region to the area, he added.

In the neighboring Donetsk region, partially occupied by Russia, fierce battles continue around the city of Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to seize for weeks to consolidate their grip on Ukraine’s east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week Bakhmut was the hottest spot on the war’s 800-mile front line.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, at least four civilians were wounded in Russian shelling of five Ukrainian southeast regions over the past 24 hours, according to the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Overall, the intensity of the shelling from Sunday night into Monday was significantly lower.

For the first time in weeks, Russian forces didn’t shell the Dnipropetrovsk region, which borders the partially occupied southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the region’s governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on Telegram.

“This is the third quiet night in 5.5 months since the Russians started shelling” the areas around the city of Nikopol, Mr. Reznichenko wrote. Nikopol is located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under the control of Russian forces and whose six reactors are shut down.

Ukrainian-controlled areas of the neighboring Kherson region were shelled 33 times over the past 24 hours, according to Kherson’s Ukrainian governor, Yaroslav Yanushevich. No casualties were reported.

On Sunday, Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk, where Ukrainian forces are headquartered. Three missiles hit an industrial facility and damaged residential buildings, but no casualties were reported, according to local officials.

On Saturday, a deadly attack on the city of Kherson, which Kyivandapos;s forces recaptured last month, killed and wounded scores of people. Local residents are lining up to donate blood for the wounded, Mr. Yanushevich said on Monday.

