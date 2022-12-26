The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division has received reports of icy roadway conditions within the following counties and on the following roadways: Limestone County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on Huntsville Browns Ferry Road. Morgan County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county but especially on U.S. 231 as the roadway approaches Brindlee Mountain. Cullman County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous throughout the county, reports of crashes on Interstate 65 southbound near the mile marker 305 as well as crashes on U.S. 278. Madison County, reports that U.S. 231 (Memorial Pkwy) and Alabama 255 (Research Park Blvd) are currently closed in Huntsville, the City of Madison also reports all streets becoming impassible. Marshall County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Jackson County, roadway conditions are extremely hazardous. Dekalb County,roadway conditions are extremely hazardous with specific advisories concerning Alabama 75 and Interstate 59. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly. Motorists are urged to only travel roadways in emergency situations and ensure that you continue to be weather aware.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO