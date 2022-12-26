Read full article on original website
Related
Apple tells millions of iPhone owners how to ‘fix’ broken app after user complaints
APPLE has been forced to issue iPhone owners special advice on how to get around an issue with one of the company's popular apps. Just before Christmas, users started complaining about problems with the Home app which is used to control smart devices. The firm recently introduced a new Home...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec 28: Apple Watch SE for $249, 45% off Samsung Soundbar & More
— Deepest discounts for today include an Apple Watch SE (Gen 1) for $249, a Garmin Instinct Solar Tactical Outdoor Smartwatch that's 45% off and $500 off an MSI Laptop, the lowest prices in at least 30 days. Plus, a Shark robot vac is on sale for $169.99.
Apple Insider
B&H's Mega Deal Zone offers 100s of year-end discounts
— B&H's year-end deals are live, including Mega Deals that include hundreds off Macs and a 10.9-inch iPad with 64GB storage capacity that's discounted to $399. B&H Photo's annual Mega Deal Zone event is back,...
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
Apple Insider
Save an extra 20% on Twelve South products with GameStop's year-end savings
— GameStop is offering year-end deals on various products from Twelve South at an extra 20% off clearance prices. Plus, get free 1-3 day shipping on purchases over $59. Twelve South makes accessories for Apple...
2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts
If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
Apple Insider
iPhone gains China market share in declining smartphone market
— The entire smartphone market in China is getting hit badly, but Apple is gaining marketshare with theiPhone 14 despite lower shipments than 2021. Supply issues in China have greatly impacted iPhone 14 Pro availability...
Cult of Mac
Watch some of the best Apple TV+ shows for free
Apple has a gift for those without an Apple TV+ subscription: the first seasons of five popular shows are now available for anyone to watch at no charge. Spend your Christmas vacation time enjoying some Ted Lasso or Prehistoric Planet, or any of the many other free episodes. These can all be enjoyed without an Apple device.
Apple Insider
How to use email aliases and Hide My Email in iOS 16
— Hide My Email is a great way to subscribe to things or use online, but aniCloud mail alias can give you up to three alternate email addresses for business or pleasure. Apple introduced Hide...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 27: Save $450 on a MacBook Air, portable Apple Watch charger for $32 & more
— The most significant deals we found today include an extra 30% off a portable Apple Watch charger to bring a $70 gadget down to $32.16, 73% off a 6-Port USB Rapid Charger and $450 off a MacBook Air at B&H Photo.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ has free hit shows without a subscription until January 3
— Apple TV+ is running a promotion that allows non-subscribers to stream the first season of "Ted Lasso," "Prehistoric Planet," "Bad Sisters," and more until January 3. Anyone with an Apple ID can log into...
Apple’s Stock May Plunge
Apple is among the world’s largest tech companies. It is the most profitable. It also has the highest market cap among all US-based public corporations at $2.1 trillion. While its stock has fallen with the market, the sell-off is not nearly as bad as other mega-cap tech companies. Apple faces a drop in the number […]
Apple Insider
ySky Auto Phone Lockbox Review: Decent procrastination counter-measure
— The ySky Auto Phone Lockbox is a timer-based lockbox for your iPhone that delivers on its simple promise. In a world controlled by the byte and the pixel and dopamine-driven feedback loops from social...
9to5Mac
Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU
Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.
technewstoday.com
How to Forward a Text on iPhone?
Forwarding a text can be useful, especially if you need to send the message to multiple contacts at once. Although you can use the conventional ‘copy and paste’ method to forward the texts, iPhone has an inbuilt feature to do so. If you forward the texts, the receiver...
Anyone with a new iPhone should update three settings immediately for best possible experience
THE top three iPhone settings to change if you want the best from your device have been revealed. In September, Apple unveiled its latest operating system update – iOS 16 – which included several new features such as a completely new lock screen, locked photo albums, pinning safari tabs and editing messages.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch can act as reliable & accurate stress indicator
— The ECG feature alongside other measurements in theApple Watch can act a basic stress detector, claims a new study. Back in 2020, the then forthcoming Apple Watch Series 6 was rumored to include features...
Apple Insider
Foxconn hopes to retain workers by offering cash bonuses
— Apple supplier Foxconn is offering a $718 subsidy for employees to keep working after struggles with workers over COVID-19 restrictions. Foxconn will offer a subsidy for workers who stay in essential roles at the...
Apple Insider
Save $150 on this M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD, plus free next day delivery
— Apple'supgraded 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip, 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage is on sale at B&H in a stellar year-end deal with free next day delivery. The AppleInsider Deals Team...
Apple Insider
Fuel 3 in 1 Foldable Power Station review: Large but effective
— The Fuel 3 in 1 Foldable Power Station from Case-Mate is for people who want an all-in-one charging solution wherever they go — no matter the trouble or cost. This charging option is...
