thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job

Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video

When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why

So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...

