Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Troy Aikman Reveals No. 1 Pick For The Broncos Job
Troy Aikman knows who he would hire if he were in charge of the Denver Broncos. Aikman, who's the color commentator on Monday Night Football, touched on how the Broncos should go after former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. “The Broncos can’t take a chance on anybody, Sean...
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video
When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Wide Receiver George Pickens Has Chance To Do Something No Rookie Has Done Since 2016
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Steeler Nation are hoping that the future of the franchise’s offense lies in the hands of their 2022 first and second round draft picks. Quarterback, Kenny Pickett, and wide receiver, George Pickens, have shown flashes of being the dynamic duo for the future. It was on full display on Saturday night after the signal-caller found the pass-catcher in the end zone with less than a minute left, putting Pittsburgh ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. There should be tons of excitement as the two continue to improve and have the potential to be a lethal combination in the coming years.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers begin Vikings prep without Rodgers, who has no concern with knee injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Today the Packers’ prep for the Vikings beginning in earnest – without Aaron Rodgers on the field. Rodgers held out with a knee ailment, though he expressed no concern about his availability for Sunday’s game. On Wednesday, the Packers were also without...
Yardbarker
The Minnesota Vikings Are The Most Dangerous Team In The NFL And Here’s Why
So far this year it seems that no one has been able to figure out what the Minnesota Vikings are. Many have called them fraudulent even at 12-3 with some top tier wins. Few have claimed they are for real and can contend for a Super Bowl, and a really bad loss to Dallas doesn’t help their case. The one thing that I’ve noticed though is that this team has grit and a fight to them.
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones is very much aware of the sun glare that peeks through AT&T Stadium on occasion, but he doesn't want to hear about it when it comes to Michael Gallup's dropped touchdown on Saturday. Telling 105.3 "The Fan," "The sun was there for both teams, so both teams had...
