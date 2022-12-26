Read full article on original website
Surprise of the game: Cowboys showed fight in second half of bowl game loss
For an OSU team that lost key pieces to the transfer portal and looked listless in the first half, its second half performance in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin was commendable. Generally, fans can expect a dignified performance from OSU in bowl games, no matter who steps onto the field, due to head coach Mike Gundy’s track record.
pistolsfiringblog.com
10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Loss to Wisconsin
PHOENIX, Arizona — Perhaps the wackiest season of Oklahoma State football in recent memory has come to an end. Oklahoma State fell to Wisconsin 24-17 on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. The Cowboys finish the year 7-6, and here are 10 Thoughts on the bowl game.
pokesreport.com
Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy
PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
ocolly.com
Five bold predictions for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Oklahoma State (7-5) and Wisconsin (6-6) play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field tonight. Here are five bold predictions for the game. Allen, star sophomore Wisconsin running back, has eclipsed the century mark seven times this season. In just his second game of college, Allen ran for 228 against Nebraska. Allen expressed confidence in his ability to exploit OSU alongside fellow Badger running back Chez Mellusi. OSU surrenders an average of 171.3 rushing yards a game, and with a defense down a few pieces to the portal will be hard pressed to limit Allen.
ocolly.com
3 takeaways: Slow start and poor offense plague OSU
OSU (7-6) made a trip to Arizona to face off with Wisconsin (7-6) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin won 24-17. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Sluggish offense, time of possession plague the Cowboys. OSU’s offense was never able to find its rhythm on Tuesday. The Cowboys rushed...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
Stranded Tulsa traveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger
Stranded Tulsa raveler arrives home thanks to kindness of stranger. Some are still waiting for their luggage and for many the chaos has turned costly.
Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s
A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
KFOR
Tracking another cold front south across Oklahoma Monday!
Good Morning! A cold front will sweep south across the state today bringing gusty north winds and falling afternoon temps! For OKC highs near 40 around Noon with strong north winds and falling temps into 30s this afternoon. No precipitation with this front!
‘I was born here, raised here and very proud of it,’ Oklahoma Opry brings Darci Lynne back to town
One of Oklahoma’s favorite daughters, Darci Lynne Farmer is glad to be back in her home state.
KTUL
Muscogee Creek Nation Council approves agreement for south Tulsa, Jenks low water dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Creek National Council approved an agreement Wednesday representative of approximately $8.2 million for the South Tulsa/Jenks low water dam project. The Nation said the agreement is an important step forward in joint plans between the City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, Indian Nations...
Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets
Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
KOCO
Felony charge filed against Oklahoma state representative following DUI arrest
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma state Rep. Ryan Martinez has been charged with a felony in connection with his driving under the influence arrest. Court documents say Martinez was charged with actual physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated. Martinez, who represents State District 39, was arrested in late October...
KOKI FOX 23
BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts
TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
KTUL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for 5 northeast Oklahoma counties until Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Portions of northeast Oklahoma near the Kansas border are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa and Delaware counties are all included in the advisory. Freezing rain and sleet are likely, NWS...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Commissioners End of an Era
The Osage Co. Commissioners met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday and wrapped up the discussion to possibly open section line near Harbor Reserve. Talks have been going on for months and many citizens spoke on the matter. After hearing cases from both sides of the issue. More...
Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
