ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocolly.com

Surprise of the game: Cowboys showed fight in second half of bowl game loss

For an OSU team that lost key pieces to the transfer portal and looked listless in the first half, its second half performance in a 24-17 loss to Wisconsin was commendable. Generally, fans can expect a dignified performance from OSU in bowl games, no matter who steps onto the field, due to head coach Mike Gundy’s track record.
COLUMBUS, OH
pokesreport.com

Things Have Deteriorated, Media and Fans Are Better Loyal, True, and Classy

PHOENIX, Ariz. – You don’t have to like the result of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Things have changed in a calendar year. In a few days it will be the year anniversary of Oklahoma State pulling off the thrilling comeback to beat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl and finish as a top 10 team with a 12-2 record. Tuesday night Oklahoma State at least kept pushing and even lucked out with a fourth quarter touchdown and added a field goal to get back in a game that looked long gone before losing to Wisconsin 24-17. Sitting in the postgame press conference between two of his players in Jason Taylor II and Brennan Presley, Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy did not deserve this.
PHOENIX, AZ
ocolly.com

Five bold predictions for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Oklahoma State (7-5) and Wisconsin (6-6) play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field tonight. Here are five bold predictions for the game. Allen, star sophomore Wisconsin running back, has eclipsed the century mark seven times this season. In just his second game of college, Allen ran for 228 against Nebraska. Allen expressed confidence in his ability to exploit OSU alongside fellow Badger running back Chez Mellusi. OSU surrenders an average of 171.3 rushing yards a game, and with a defense down a few pieces to the portal will be hard pressed to limit Allen.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

3 takeaways: Slow start and poor offense plague OSU

OSU (7-6) made a trip to Arizona to face off with Wisconsin (7-6) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin won 24-17. Here are three takeaways from the game:. Sluggish offense, time of possession plague the Cowboys. OSU’s offense was never able to find its rhythm on Tuesday. The Cowboys rushed...
MADISON, WI
107.3 PopCrush

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant

If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s

A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announces inaugural ball performers for 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the entertainment headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls on Monday. The headliners for the 2023 inaugural balls will all feature Oklahoma artists who specialize in red-dirt country music. The Tulsa inaugural ball on Jan. 6 will feature Corey Kent, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

BBB warns about sharing gut-wrenching Facebook posts

TULSA, Okla. — Local Facebook groups are a popular way to find items, and feel like you’re getting a great deal. But, if you’re not careful, you could wind up getting scammed. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said the scam works like this, you’re scrolling Facebook and...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Commissioners End of an Era

The Osage Co. Commissioners met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday and wrapped up the discussion to possibly open section line near Harbor Reserve. Talks have been going on for months and many citizens spoke on the matter. After hearing cases from both sides of the issue. More...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy