Nobody
2d ago
Stop referencing the “Gun Violence Archive”. This is a partisan data source that exaggerates gun use statistics in support of more gun control.
Joel Paone-Kiehn
2d ago
This is a rather disgusting and pathetic attempt to course the public into fearing ananimate objects. Lack of proper education discipline and common sense and the increased rise of neglect and foolish naive attitude's is the contributing factor in all accidents.
DumpsterFireDems
2d ago
That's what you get when you demonize police and create a lawless society..
Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado
Dalvin Gadson claims he was racially profiled and the victim of police brutality in Colorado Springs, and he has graphic photos to prove it. The post Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado appeared first on NewsOne.
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Six dead and shoppers sent fleeing from mall shooting amid Christmas weekend violence across the US
SIX people have died as shoppers were sent fleeing from a shooting at a mall during a Christmas weekend plagued with violence across the US. A man was shot dead in West Philadelphia and police are investigating two separate double homicides in Denver after a man was fatally shot inside the Mall of America on Friday.
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor
It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
Florida man fatally stabs mom because she ‘never pushed him to be a man’: cops
A 21-year-old Florida man fatally stabbed his mother this week because she never “pushed him to be a man,” authorities said. Cops found one woman dead inside a residence in Kissimmee with knife wounds to her stomach and her daughter with severe lacerations to her hand. Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office located the dead woman’s son, Matthew Stewart Sisley, covered in blood a short distance from the home and placed him in custody on Tuesday. Sisley confessed to the bloody assault during an interview with investigators, who asked him if his mother deserved death. “Yes,” Sisley answered. “Because she never pushed me to be a man.” A detective then asked if he regretted ending her life. “No,” he said. “I would do it again.” Sisley, who added he hadn’t intentionally attacked his sister, was booked into jail and will face up to life in prison if convicted of murder. Police said there was no previous history of domestic incidents at the home.
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
‘Deeply disturbing’ video shows middle school teacher fighting student, MO district says
The fight between the teacher and student happened in the middle school classroom
Law enforcement gun is 'the most dangerous pistol sold in the United States'
Another lawsuit filed against gun manufacturer Sig Sauer alleges a handgun popular among the military and law enforcement is defective and dangerous.
AOL Corp
Police arrest California man who allegedly punched fast food worker, causing her to lose an eye
Police in Antioch, California, arrested a man on Monday who allegedly punched a fast food restaurant employee in the face, causing her to lose an eye, authorities said. The Antioch Police Department had received calls on Nov. 12 at around 5:25 p.m. local time (8:25 p.m. ET) reporting an assault at The Habit Burger, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
White Man Accused of Shooting Black Airbnb Guest Thought He Was a Thief, Lawyer Claims
The white California man accused of shooting a Black Airbnb guest from behind as he walked to a grocery store near his rental home believed the unarmed victim was carrying a gun and may have been the thief who broke into his car days earlier, his lawyer claimed in court Monday.After initially bailing out after the shooting, a Santa Clara County judge ruled Monday that Mark Waters, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, must remain in custody because he’s “too dangerous to be out in the public,” reported ABC 7.Other shocking details emerged this week about the “unprovoked attack,” which...
Woman With 'Unusual Strength' Claiming to Be a God Fights Multiple Cops
The 26-year-old shrugged off a Taser as multiple officers struggled to subdue and arrest her on Sunday, according to police records.
Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family
A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
Woman attacks hubby at airport after finding ‘indecent’ images on his phone: cops
A couple’s vacation to South Carolina was over before it began — when the woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her hubby at the airport when she found lewd images on his phone. Paula Barbour, 55, was charged with third-degree domestic violence after the violent confrontation Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport, WCSC reported. Police responding to an “active domestic” incident at 2:50 p.m. found the couple in the midst of an altercation. “The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” the police incident report obtained by the outlet states. She said they had arrived...
Cop thought body camera was off while kicking man in the face — but it was on, feds say
The Louisiana officer chose to “abuse an arrestee when he thought he wasn’t being watched,” U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.
Black America Web
Sister of Shanquella Robinson Reacts to Video Showing Violent Beating in Mexico
*Tequila Long, the sister of Shanquella Robinson, is speaking out about the group of friends Robinson was last seen with while on vacation in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. “She actually came here to borrow a piece of luggage of mine to take on the trip,” Long shares with ESSENCE. “I thought she was going with the people she always traveled with, so it wasn’t any reason for me to have any ill feelings towards her going out of town. I just tell her to be safe.”
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
Man, teen girl arrested over Christmas Eve killing of ‘angel’ beautician in pub
Police in the UK have arrested a man and a 19-year-old girl for the shooting death of beauty salon worker Elle Edwards at a crowded pub on Christmas Eve. The 26-year-old Edwards was fatally shot in the head in front of her friends when someone opened fire before midnight Saturday inside the Lighthouse Inn pub in Wallasey Village in Merseyside. Four other patrons were wounded in the shooting, which sent shockwaves through the country where instances of gun violence are rare. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old man from Tranmere on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with what...
Florida Officer Shoots and Kills Man Mid-Sentence for Refusing To Drop an Axe
Newly released body-camera footage appears to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff's Office law-enforcement officer shooting and killing a man holding an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer. The shooting happened in Jacksonville last April. According to First Coast News,...
