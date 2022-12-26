ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Top Gun: Maverick’s Shirtless Beach Scene Has Been Made Into A Sweaty, Musical 3-Hour Compilation

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXSna_0jv2LfHU00

While Top Gun became a massive hit in its day due to the incredible action sequence using real jets, that was far from the only thing about the movie that became iconic and memorable. The volleyball scene in the original film has lived on in infamy as much as anything else and the sequel was going to need to do its version of that. The good news for fans is that we got our new generation volleyball scene in beach football, and now it exists as a three hour repeatable sequence, because why not?

It’s like a yule log video, but instead it’s a bunch of good looking people playing football half dressed. Really who wouldn’t want that? The video on YouTube is a Christmas gift from Paramount+ who have added a new music track to the sequence and then just looped the football scene over and over again until it runs for three hours. It’s a Christmas miracle.

The video of endless beach football comes out alongside the release of Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount+ . If you’re a Paramount+ subscriber you can watch the whole movie now. But it is nice that one part of it has been made available for everybody, whether they subscribe to the service or not. I guess it’s Paramount’s gift to all, and also a pretty good commercial for why you might want to watch the whole movie.

Top Gun: Maverick took a longer road to streaming platforms than most films in 2022. Of course, the fact that it will almost certainly end up as the highest grossing movie of the year had a lot to do with that.

There wasn’t much incentive to release the movie streaming when it was still selling tickets at the box office. It even saw a late extra theatrical release just to remind people how great it was, and the movie is starting to see a lot of award nominations because of it. Expectations of Oscar nominations for Maverick are fairly high, with a Best Picture nomination perhaps all but guaranteed.

Three hours may seem like a long time to watch Miles Teller and company play football, but perhaps, like a yule log video, this is the sort of thing people will just run on the TV in the background, not so much watching it as enjoying the fact that it’s on the screen all day long.

At least I hope that’s what people will be doing with this video. If you're going to actually watch this for three hours I worry. If they need more than that, maybe just watch Top Gun: Maverick , You can also spend all day long watching that if you like, and you’ll still get to watch beach football many times.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Watch Tom Cruise ride a motorcycle off a cliff for dangerous Mission: Impossible stunt

Tom Cruise has done it again. Shortly after jumping out of a plane while thanking fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick this year, Cruise and the team behind his next Mission: Impossible film have released a new behind-the-scenes clip highlighting one of the action sequel's most impressive stunts. The stunt finds Cruise riding a motorcycle off of a cliff before performing a base jump.
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online

The biggest movie of the year finally hit streaming. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available just in time for some holiday viewing. “Maverick” can now be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a $4.99 per month subscription with ads and a $9.99 ad-free tier. In addition, the movie can be watched on Epix, which costs $5.99 per month. For those who don’t subscribe to either, rentals and purchases for the film are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and RedBox, at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99. A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun,” “Maverick” is directed by...
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Officially Takes Title of Top-Grossing Film of 2022

The long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick was this summer’s blockbuster hit. After years of movie theater experiences being forever altered by the changes brought on by the pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was the flick that pulled people back into the theater in droves. Many of these audiences were even catching the Tom Cruise movie for the second or third time. So, it is likely coming as little surprise to many of us that Maverick has now officially been named 2022’s top-grossing film of the year.
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
ScreenCrush

Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’

The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Looper

Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor

Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
WISCONSIN STATE
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Once Saved Ron Howard From A Potentially Embarrassing Situation

In the 1980s, Ron Howard was setting himself up for a very successful directing career after being an actor since he was a little kid on The Andy Griffith Show. However, he was still learning and making mistakes here and there. Case in point: Ron became a bit embarrassed by the reception of his 1988 film Willow, which is when Clint Eastwood stepped up and saved the day.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Cube Recalls 2Pac Saying He Wanted To Make Music Like N.W.A.

Ice Cube reflected on his friendship with 2Pac while speaking with Talib Kweli on “People’s Party.”. Ice Cube reflected on meeting 2Pac during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. Appearing alongside E-40 and Too $hort, Cube remarked that 2Pac once said he wanted to make music like N.W.A.
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Is Concerned Future Boyfriends Will Be 'Scared' Of Kanye West As He's 'Not The Easiest Ex'

Kim Kardashian has had one serious relationship since splitting from Kanye West, and she's nervous to introduce men in the future to ex-husband Kanye West, as his controversial behavior has constantly gotten him in trouble. “There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’” the 42-year-old said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast, which was released on Monday, December 26. “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent,” she...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Set to Overtake ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Year’s Highest-Grossing International Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office. The film is also set to overtake “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic added $70.4 million to its global bounty on Wednesday. That leaves it with a domestic haul of $337.8 million and an International total of $762.8 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” topped out at $770 million internationally, a figure that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should eclipse at some point on Thursday. Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still the year’s highest-grossing release with...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
175K+
Followers
41K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy