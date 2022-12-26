ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Menu Streaming: When And Where You Will Be Able To Watch The Anya Taylor-Joy Dark Comedy

By Philip Sledge
 3 days ago

In the latter part of 2022, Mark Mylod took audiences on a wild, and wildly funny, culinary journey with his satirical dark comedy horror film The Menu . The movie, which centers on a couple played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as they dine at the exclusive restaurant of a celebrity chef portrayed by Ralph Fiennes, was a hit with critics and even put up solid box office numbers upon its November debut, but there some who missed out on it.

Soon enough, you will be able to watch The Menu streaming from the comfort of your own home. Here is everything you need to know about when and where you can watch the Golden Globe nominee for yourself and see what all the fuss is about…

When And Where You Will Be Able To Watch The Menu Streaming

Starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023, anyone with an HBO Max subscription will be able to watch The Menu streaming, meaning there isn’t all that much time before you can sink your teeth into one of the most talked about 2022 movies from the second half of the year. The movie will be one of the final 20th Century Studios releases to come to HBO Max, as the agreement shared by WarnerMedia and Disney to split up the Fox slate of films expires at the end of 2022, according to Variety .

Watch The Menu trailer on HBO Max.

Are There Other Ways To Watch The Menu?

If you don’t have access to HBO Max or don’t want to wait until January to watch it, don’t worry, because there are multiple other ways to watch The Menu , both right now and in the near future.

Depending on where you live, there’s a good chance The Menu is still playing at your local theater. According to Fandango , the movie featuring what looked to be the most creepy Ralph Fiennes performance since his days as “He Who Must Not Be Named” in the Harry Potter franchise will be playing in select theaters as far out as early January.

Also coming out in early 2023 will be the home release of The Menu , as announced by 20th Century Studios. The Digital version will be available first on January 3rd, with physical formats being released two weeks later on January 17th.

If You’ve Already Seen The Menu…

If you’ve already watched The Menu , stick around, because CinemaBlend has a ton of articles written about the film that cover just about every aspect of the dark comedy.

First, there is Eric Eisenberg’s glowing review of The Menu (4.5 out of 5 stars), in which he described the movie as “bold and delicious class warfare satire” before praising the cast, design, and story (he also added that you should avoid spoilers if possible). If you want to know more about The Menu ending -- remember, don’t go spoiling your appetite if you haven't seen it! -- we have a full article breaking it all down.

Next up is a breakdown of The Menu cast that talks about the main stars and where you’ve seen them before. And if you want to hear what the actors themselves had to say about The Menu , we have multiple interviews with some of the actors .

The Menu will be streaming on HBO Max starting Tuesday, January 3, 2023. If you are looking for something to watch in the meantime, there are plenty of other new and recent movies streaming on various platforms.

