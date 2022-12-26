Read full article on original website
Mansfield delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Scott
Mansfield weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 48-43 victory against Scott in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 27. Mansfield opened with a 12-11 advantage over Scott through the first quarter.
Pretty portrait: Columbus Bishop Watterson paints a victorious picture in win over Johnstown
Columbus Bishop Watterson called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-41 defeat of Johnstown during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on December 22, Columbus Bishop Watterson squared off with Johnstown Northridge in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Guard, forward and center: Shelby junior creates match-up problems for Mansfield Senior
SHELBY -- Shelby's Alex Bruskotter is a match-up nightmare. The 6-7 junior handles the ball out top as well as a diminutive point guard. He also takes it to the rim like a power forward. And the All-Ohioan can dominate the glass like a center.
Duane Allen Carroll
Duane Allen Carroll, 55, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Duane was born August 6, 1967, in Warren, the son of Roy and Charlene (Mays) Carroll. He worked for 35 years at Metz Machine Shop until it closed. Duane also worked as a service technician for Steve Brown’s B & B Drain Service. He was an avid OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Nascar fan. Duane was a faithful employee, who loved his jobs and his work family; and a faithful friend, who would give the shirt off his back.
George "Snap" A. Deskins
George A. Deskins, aka “SNAP”, 41, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. George was born on June 24, 1981, in Columbus, Ohio. To plant a tree in memory of George Deskins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Bellville Clear Fork escapes close call with Fredericktown
Bellville Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Fredericktown for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 28. Recently on December 21, Fredericktown squared off with Lucas in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Jerome "Jerry" Dunn
Jerome “Jerry” Joseph Dunn, 97, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022, with his family by his side. Jerry was born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 4, 1925, to the late John and Anna (Parker) Dunn. He married the love of his life, Josephine (Anatra) Dunn on February 3, 1951. They spent sixty-five years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016.
Ohio Cardinal Conference facing uncertainty after Mount Vernon's departure
MANSFIELD — The conference carousel began spinning again last week, putting the Ohio Cardinal Conference in flux once more. The Mount Vernon school board voted Nov. 21 to accept an invitation to join the Licking County League beginning with the 2024-25 school year. The move will end Mount Vernon’s almost decade-long affiliation with the OCC.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales earns narrow win over Westerville North
Columbus St. Francis DeSales didn't flinch, finally repelling Westerville North 53-45 at Westerville North High on December 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 22, Westerville North faced off against New Albany and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on December 21 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School. Click here for a recap.
Gordon "Bud" Howard
Mansfield: Gordon “Bud” Howard, age 72, passed away on December 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a brief illness. He was born on February 6, 1950 to parents Gordon M. and Mary (Wagner) Howard in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from high school, he went on to serve his country in the US Army.
Massillon wins tense tussle with Uniontown Lake
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon nosed past Uniontown Lake 58-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 27. Massillon opened with a 14-9 advantage over Uniontown Lake through the first quarter.
Westerville North snatches victory over Casstown Miami East
Westerville North showed its poise to outlast a game Casstown Miami East squad for a 61-58 victory on December 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 20, Casstown Miami East squared off with De Graff Riverside in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Duncan Falls Philo dances past Johnstown
Duncan Falls Philo had its hands full but finally brushed off Johnstown 42-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 13, Johnstown faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Duncan Falls Philo took on Coshocton on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
Zoom: Coshocton leaves Newcomerstown in its wake
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Coshocton did exactly that with a 63-31 win against Newcomerstown at Coshocton High on December 27 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 16, Coshocton squared off with Crooksville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click...
Son of slain Shiloh man found, jailed in Wyandot County
UPPER SANDUSKY — A man wanted in connection to a homicide that authorities believe happened days before Christmas in Shiloh is now in custody, having been missing since his father's death. Robert Hamman, 53, who was living with his father in Shiloh, was found at a restaurant near Nevada,...
Gospel duo Trae & Whitney headline Friday night concert in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — Whitney Smith has felt the power of a truth-filled lyric stir her soul. When she looks out at a crowd and sees laughter or tears, she knows the Spirit is moving. Smith has been singing southern gospel music on stage for more than 20 years. She and her brother, Trae Turner, began performing as Trae & Whitney in 2017.
Mansfield Sr. stops Toledo Scott for 6th straight win
CANAL WINCHESTER -- The Mansfield Senior defense continues to stifle foes and key victories. That recipe baked another win on Tuesday when the Tygers tamed Toledo Scott 48-43 at the 2nd annual Harvest Prep Holiday Hoop Fest in Canal Winchester. Elias Owens led Senior High with 17 points and 13...
Clear Fork carves slim margin over Fredericktown
Clear Fork eventually plied victory away from Fredericktown 61-56 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 27. The last time Clear Fork and Fredericktown played in a 50-47 game on December 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Gibsonburg busts Rossford
Gibsonburg's river of points eventually washed away Rossford in a 60-18 cavalcade for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 27. Recently on December 22, Rossford squared off with Swanton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Ashville Teays Valley pushes over Sunbury Big Walnut
Ashville Teays Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sunbury Big Walnut 52-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 28. In recent action on December 16, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Circleville and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Hebron Lakewood on December 20 at Hebron Lakewood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
