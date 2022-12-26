Duane Allen Carroll, 55, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Duane was born August 6, 1967, in Warren, the son of Roy and Charlene (Mays) Carroll. He worked for 35 years at Metz Machine Shop until it closed. Duane also worked as a service technician for Steve Brown’s B & B Drain Service. He was an avid OSU Buckeye, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and Nascar fan. Duane was a faithful employee, who loved his jobs and his work family; and a faithful friend, who would give the shirt off his back.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO