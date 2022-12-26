ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17

The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
DENVER, CO
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know

The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.

