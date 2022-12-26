Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17
The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
Aaron Rodgers Sends Clear Message About Playing This Weekend
It's nothing but strong vibes for the Green Bay Packers right now as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has them on a three-game winning streak and in contention for a wildcard playoff spot. But with a do-or-die game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, Rodgers had a surprise addition to the Packers...
Vikings Do 1 Thing Like Recent Super Bowl Champions
The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 and could lock up the number two seed in the NFC in the next couple of weeks when the purple team faces two divisional opponents, the Packers and the Bears. Most experts don’t buy the Vikings as serious contenders despite the excellent record. One reason...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time
It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
To a man, no one wants Tua Tagovailoa back on the field this season. The Dolphins quarterback has had quite the year: He's enjoying his career-best season, but he's also dealt with a trio of concussions that has sparked a debate over his playing status the remainder of the year.
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Packers vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: What to know
The Green Bay Packers were back on the practice field on Wednesday but without a few key players. After sustaining a groin injury in Sunday’s game against Miami, Keisean Nixon was held out, as was Christian Watson, who suffered a hip injury. Nixon has, of course, added some incredible playmaking to the Packers’ kick return unit and has been a true difference-maker, currently leading the NFL in total kick return yards, despite not assuming that responsibility until Week 6, while also ranking second in yards per return per PFF.
FOX Sports
Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Two weeks after ending the Green Bay Packers’ three-year reign as NFC North champions, the Minnesota Vikings have a chance to give their division rival’s playoff hopes a devastating blow. Green Bay lost 23-7 at Minnesota in the season’s opening weekend as...
Sporting News
Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars
The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
Sporting News
Alabama vs. Kansas State odds, prediction, betting trends for Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Alabama takes on No. 9 Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 12 p.m., and it will be televised on ESPN. Now in its ninth season, this is just the second time the College...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings
While the WR player pool is relatively healthy for this time of year, we didn't see Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, and Chase Claypool suit up last week. All four wideouts carry fantasy relevance, and staying up to date on their injury statuses is crucial ahead of your Week 17 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
