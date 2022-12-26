Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
Jrue Holiday (illness) ruled out Wednesday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (illness) is out Wednesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Holiday was previously listed as probable, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Khris Middleton (knee) is also out Wednesday, so look for Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton, and Grayson Allen to take on additional minutes.
Aaron Gordon (shoulder) ruled out Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (shoulder) is out Tuesday versus the Sacramento Kings. Gordon will miss his fourth game of the season. Zeke Nnaji is the favorite to replace Gordon in the starting lineup. Bruce Brown and Vlatko Cancar will also have more minutes available with Gordon and Jeff Green (hand/finger) both out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) available Wednesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) is available Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic has been upgraded from questionable less than an hour before tip-off. Trae Young (calf) is out on the second leg of the Hawks' back-to-back, so Bogdanovic should see an uptick in usage for Atlanta.
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Bogdan Bogdanovic coming off the bench for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bogdanovic will move to the bench on Wednesday with AJ Griffin entering the starting lineup. Our models expect Bogdanovic to play 34.0 minutes against Brooklyn. Bogdanovic's Wednesday projection includes 22.4 points,...
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out for Wednesday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is out for Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Dedmon will miss a third consecutive game. Bam Adebayo (shoulder) is questionable, Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson could see larger roles again. Jovic started on Monday and scored 15.6 FanDuel points in 19.0 minutes.
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/29/22: Can the Clippers Contain the Celtics?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) questionable for Hornets Thursday
Charlotte Hornets point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) is questionable for Thursday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Smith was also listed as questionable for Tuesday versus the Golden State Warriors, but he missed a 16th straight game. Theo Maledon is able to play more while Smith is out, but LaMelo Ball will continue to dominate the point guard minutes for Charlotte.
Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable Friday for Wizards
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Friday against the Orlando Magic. Beal might be able to return after missing Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Corey Kispert started in place of Beal and played 28 unproductive minutes. Rui Hachimura stepped up with a season-high 30 points on 11-13 shooting in 28 minutes off the bench.
Lakers' Dennis Schroder (foot) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Schroder has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Heat. Our models expect him to play 29.0 minutes against Miami. Schroder's Wednesday projection includes 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.3...
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 17
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
LeBron James (ankle) available on Wednesday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. James has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 38.6 minutes against the Heat. James' Wednesday projection includes 28.1 points, 8.8 rebounds,...
Jarrett Culver (illness) available for Hawks on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Jarrett Culver (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Culver has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Nets on Wednesday. Culver is averaging 4.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 11.6 FanDuel points per game...
Wizards' Taj Gibson (groin) questionable Friday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (groin) is questionable for Friday against the Orlando Magic. Gibson has played a minor role for the Wizards this season, but in terms of fantasy relevance, an absence on Friday would free up more minutes for Daniel Gafford. numberFire's models currently project Gafford for 18.1...
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) out again on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (Achilles) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Shamet will remain sidelined on Wednesday with right Achilles soreness. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Shamet is averaging 9.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists,...
Bulls' Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (concussion, shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso continues to deal with a concussion and a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.8 minutes against Milwaukee.
Aaron Holiday starting for Hawks Wednesday in place of Trae Young (calf)
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Holiday is replacing Trae Young (calf) in the lineup to make his third start of the season. However, he isn't expected to play a significant role with Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic (left knee injury management) both active.
Trey Murphy starting for Pelicans on Wednesday, Jose Alvarado coming off the bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murphy will get the start on Wednesday with Jose Alvarado returning to the bench. Our models expect Murphy to play 28.3 minutes against Minnesota. Murphy's Wednesday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
Dallas' Reggie Bullock (illness) questionable on Thursday
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Bullock is dealing with a non-covid illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.1 minutes against Houston. Bullock's Thursday projection includes 8.0...
