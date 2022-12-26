ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardonia, NY

3d ago

Very short story. Pets are known for saving lives. Had the dog been inside the bedroom you would have been woke. Sooner because the dog would be barking. Please donate to the aspca they are desperate to save animals from starvation, abuse, cruelty, freezing in the winter. They do so much to help save them. We need to stop breeders to cut down on over population too.

New Jersey Herald

These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade

Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom fatally shot on way to supermarket remembered as ‘too’ generous

The upper Manhattan mother of three killed by a stray bullet the day after Christmas was remembered by her family Tuesday as “generous and kind” to a fault. Valeria Ortega, 64 — a resident of Inwood for the last three decades, who also leaves behind three grandkids and her 101-year-old mom — was shot in the head just blocks from her home on Monday morning while walking with her son to the supermarket. “[She was] buenisima — a very good woman, a doting mother,” Vincente Garcia told ABC-7 Eyewitness News. “[She was] generous and kind almost too much for her own good.” One of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whdh.com

Police officer rescues deer stuck in a fence

A police officer rescued a deer stuck in a fence in Paramus, New Jersey. The animal had flipped onto its back and wedged itself between two fences. After a bit of a struggle, the officer managed to lift the deer up. Once the doe realized she was free, she ran...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily News

Manhattan woman killed by stray bullet leaves behind 101 year-old mom and three kids

A Manhattan woman who was struck and killed by a stray bullet on her way to the supermarket leaves behind a loving family, including a 101-year-old mother, friends told the Daily News Tuesday. Loved ones gathered at Valeria Ortega’s Inwood home to pay their respects to her husband, Antonio, and her three children, including her son Charlie who was with her when she was shot in the face near ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs

A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
MILTON, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Blizzard Leaves Monsey Couple Stranded in Hotel Without Supplies for Infant

A couple with their three-month-old son got caught during the Upstate New York blizzard after their car got stuck in a snowdrift while heading home to Monsey. Matis Glenn from Hamodia reported that the family was on their way home on Sunday afternoon after spending Shabbos near Niagra Falls. They used Waze navigation, which directed them to take side streets. Their car got stuck on Scotland Road in Newstead, New York.
MONSEY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom allegedly mowed down by husband hosted domestic violence podcast

The Queens mom left clinging to life after her estranged husband allegedly mowed her down with an SUV — and then stabbed her — Tuesday runs a life coaching business aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse, The Post has learned. Sophia Giraldo, 41, describes herself as “a survivor of Betrayal-Trauma & Abuse,” and hosts a podcast called “Unfiltered and Free,” in which she shared her struggles with her “toxic” marriage just days before the caught-on-video attack outside her Flushing home. “I’ve just been thinking about my expectation and how as a result of trauma I tend to expect the negative,” Giraldo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police

A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
BARDONIA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY

