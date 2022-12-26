Read full article on original website
Very short story. Pets are known for saving lives. Had the dog been inside the bedroom you would have been woke. Sooner because the dog would be barking. Please donate to the aspca they are desperate to save animals from starvation, abuse, cruelty, freezing in the winter. They do so much to help save them. We need to stop breeders to cut down on over population too.
"I went to get help and you ended up killing her." Bronx woman recalls painful death of 2-year-old foster child
Jasmine Smallwood is trying to figure out how to move forward without 2-year-old foster daughter Alana Tate.
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
rocklandreport.com
Developing Story: Deceased Man Found in Spring Valley, Police Investigating
SPRING VALLEY, NY – On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 AM the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of 55 N. Myrtle Avenue for a report of CPR being conducted on a subject because of an unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival officers located the caller and...
rocklandreport.com
Dog Alerts Family to Fire in Home, All Occupants are Safe but Home Destroyed, GoFundMe Created
BARDONIA, NY – The Mulhall Family of Bardonia NY who lost their house to a fire last night the day before Christmas Eve, 2022. The family dog Chloe scratched at the bedroom door to alert the family of a fire overnight while everybody was tucked in bed sleeping, essentially saving the whole family!
These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade
Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
Suspect’s mom returns dog stolen in carjacking at Bloomfield, NJ supermarket
BLOOMFIELD — It was indeed a happy ending for these pet owners. A dog inside a car that was stolen from a Stop & Shop parking lot Monday morning has been found and reunited with her owner. The 14-year-old Maltese named Baby was in the locked family car, a...
NYC mom fatally shot on way to supermarket remembered as ‘too’ generous
The upper Manhattan mother of three killed by a stray bullet the day after Christmas was remembered by her family Tuesday as “generous and kind” to a fault. Valeria Ortega, 64 — a resident of Inwood for the last three decades, who also leaves behind three grandkids and her 101-year-old mom — was shot in the head just blocks from her home on Monday morning while walking with her son to the supermarket. “[She was] buenisima — a very good woman, a doting mother,” Vincente Garcia told ABC-7 Eyewitness News. “[She was] generous and kind almost too much for her own good.” One of...
whdh.com
Police officer rescues deer stuck in a fence
A police officer rescued a deer stuck in a fence in Paramus, New Jersey. The animal had flipped onto its back and wedged itself between two fences. After a bit of a struggle, the officer managed to lift the deer up. Once the doe realized she was free, she ran...
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
NYC man appears to purposely run over wife with SUV in front of kids: police
A man appears to have intentionally run over his wife in Queens on Tuesday morning with the couple’s three kids in the car, police said.
Manhattan woman killed by stray bullet leaves behind 101 year-old mom and three kids
A Manhattan woman who was struck and killed by a stray bullet on her way to the supermarket leaves behind a loving family, including a 101-year-old mother, friends told the Daily News Tuesday. Loved ones gathered at Valeria Ortega’s Inwood home to pay their respects to her husband, Antonio, and her three children, including her son Charlie who was with her when she was shot in the face near ...
Christmas miracle: Conn. dog survives poisoning from eating over 40 pieces of gum
This Christmas, a dog from Hamden survived a scary poisoning that could have been fatal.
Pillar Of Family's Newark Ice Cream Shop Dies On Christmas
The owner of longtime, family-owned Newark Nasto's Ice Cream Co., Frank Nasto Jr., died on Christmas. According to a post to the ice creamery's Facebook page, Nasto died peacefully in his sleep at 85 years old. "He to was the the heart and soul of Nasto’s Ice Cream and built...
Child's 911 Call Lands Milton Mother In Handcuffs
A New York mother is facing child abandonment and drunk driving charges after allegedly leaving her children alone for hours, authorities said. State Police in Saratoga County responded to a home in Milton at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, after a child called 911 saying their mother was missing.
rocklanddaily.com
Blizzard Leaves Monsey Couple Stranded in Hotel Without Supplies for Infant
A couple with their three-month-old son got caught during the Upstate New York blizzard after their car got stuck in a snowdrift while heading home to Monsey. Matis Glenn from Hamodia reported that the family was on their way home on Sunday afternoon after spending Shabbos near Niagra Falls. They used Waze navigation, which directed them to take side streets. Their car got stuck on Scotland Road in Newstead, New York.
NYC mom allegedly mowed down by husband hosted domestic violence podcast
The Queens mom left clinging to life after her estranged husband allegedly mowed her down with an SUV — and then stabbed her — Tuesday runs a life coaching business aimed at helping victims of domestic abuse, The Post has learned. Sophia Giraldo, 41, describes herself as “a survivor of Betrayal-Trauma & Abuse,” and hosts a podcast called “Unfiltered and Free,” in which she shared her struggles with her “toxic” marriage just days before the caught-on-video attack outside her Flushing home. “I’ve just been thinking about my expectation and how as a result of trauma I tend to expect the negative,” Giraldo,...
NBC New York
NY Family Dog Wakes Sleeping Parents, Kids in Time to Escape Xmas Eve Fire: Police
A dog is being credited with saving a New York family of four when their home caught fire overnight. Police officials said the fire started around 2 a.m. Christmas Eve at the home on Barry Lane in Bardonia. The family's dog scratched on a bedroom door, waking everyone up just in time to escape, according to a GoFundMe account set up to help the family.
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
6-year-old struck, killed by bus in Palm Tree
A six-year-old died Christmas morning, police said, after they ran into the roadway in front of a school bus on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Palm Tree.
