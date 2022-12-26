Read full article on original website
rocklandreport.com
Developing Story: Deceased Man Found in Spring Valley, Police Investigating
SPRING VALLEY, NY – On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 AM the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of 55 N. Myrtle Avenue for a report of CPR being conducted on a subject because of an unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival officers located the caller and...
11 Residents Of Senior Living Complex In Hospital After Fire In Yorktown
A fire at a senior living complex in Northern Westchester sent 11 residents to a hospital and has displaced those living on an entire floor of a building, fire officials said. The fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown were sent to the Beaver Ridge Apartments located at 1965 Allan Ave. after smoke was reported in the C building, according to Yorktown Heights Fire Department Chief Timothy Mentrasti.
Suspect’s mom returns dog stolen in carjacking at Bloomfield, NJ supermarket
BLOOMFIELD — It was indeed a happy ending for these pet owners. A dog inside a car that was stolen from a Stop & Shop parking lot Monday morning has been found and reunited with her owner. The 14-year-old Maltese named Baby was in the locked family car, a...
whdh.com
Police officer rescues deer stuck in a fence
A police officer rescued a deer stuck in a fence in Paramus, New Jersey. The animal had flipped onto its back and wedged itself between two fences. After a bit of a struggle, the officer managed to lift the deer up. Once the doe realized she was free, she ran...
‘Keep your seat belt on’: Husband accused of ‘mowing down’ wife with kids in back seat
NEW YORK — A New York man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly intentionally hitting his wife with their SUV. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the charges against Stephen Giraldo on Wednesday. In a news release, Katz said that Giraldo told his three children, ages 6, 9 and 11, to “keep your seat belt on” before accelerating his SUV towards his wife, Sophia, who was walking in front of the vehicle. After the crash, the car flipped onto its side.
Morris County Blaze Sends 2 Burn Victims To Hospital, One In Medical Helicopter: Authorities
A Morris County fire that was doused before emergency crews arrived left two victims with serious burns, requiring both of them to be rushed to the hospital — one of them via medical helicopter, authorities said. The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department responded with several local crews to 52...
33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash
A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after.
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
wrnjradio.com
12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
rocklanddaily.com
Blizzard Leaves Monsey Couple Stranded in Hotel Without Supplies for Infant
A couple with their three-month-old son got caught during the Upstate New York blizzard after their car got stuck in a snowdrift while heading home to Monsey. Matis Glenn from Hamodia reported that the family was on their way home on Sunday afternoon after spending Shabbos near Niagra Falls. They used Waze navigation, which directed them to take side streets. Their car got stuck on Scotland Road in Newstead, New York.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect poses as delivery driver in Stony Point house burglary
The video shows a man walking to the front door, posing as a delivery driver about to drop off a toy car. He knocks and checks to see if anyone is home.
'Unruly' Passenger Breaks Glass Door Of Bus In Riverside, Police Say
A 43-year-old woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police said she broke the door of a bus on Long Island. The Southampton Town Police Department said officers responded to a bus stop in front of the County Center in Riverside at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade
Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
Man, 62, indicted for throwing 15-year-old through Westchester storefront window
A grand jury indicted a Dobbs Ferry man on Wednesday for assaulting two 15-year-olds — one of whom was severely injured and had to be hospitalized, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin
BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
Fire officials identify 72-year-old man killed in Somers fire
Officials say Jordan was the only person inside the home Monday, when the fire broke out around 8:30 a.m.
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston
KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
