Bardonia, NY

Daily Voice

11 Residents Of Senior Living Complex In Hospital After Fire In Yorktown

A fire at a senior living complex in Northern Westchester sent 11 residents to a hospital and has displaced those living on an entire floor of a building, fire officials said. The fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown were sent to the Beaver Ridge Apartments located at 1965 Allan Ave. after smoke was reported in the C building, according to Yorktown Heights Fire Department Chief Timothy Mentrasti.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
whdh.com

Police officer rescues deer stuck in a fence

A police officer rescued a deer stuck in a fence in Paramus, New Jersey. The animal had flipped onto its back and wedged itself between two fences. After a bit of a struggle, the officer managed to lift the deer up. Once the doe realized she was free, she ran...
PARAMUS, NJ
KRMG

‘Keep your seat belt on’: Husband accused of ‘mowing down’ wife with kids in back seat

NEW YORK — A New York man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly intentionally hitting his wife with their SUV. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the charges against Stephen Giraldo on Wednesday. In a news release, Katz said that Giraldo told his three children, ages 6, 9 and 11, to “keep your seat belt on” before accelerating his SUV towards his wife, Sophia, who was walking in front of the vehicle. After the crash, the car flipped onto its side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Montgomery Crash

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man was killed during a single-vehicle crash after being ejected from the car. The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Montgomery on Route 211 near Canning Road. When police arrived on the scene they found Dutchess County resident Frank Richards, of Wappingers...
MONTGOMERY, NY
wrnjradio.com

12-year-old burned when stove sets clothes on fire in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – A 12-year-old was burned on Tuesday morning when a stove caught their clothes on fire, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. It happened at a residence on Averell Drive in Parsippany-Troy Hills. The child was transported to an area hospital for...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
rocklanddaily.com

Blizzard Leaves Monsey Couple Stranded in Hotel Without Supplies for Infant

A couple with their three-month-old son got caught during the Upstate New York blizzard after their car got stuck in a snowdrift while heading home to Monsey. Matis Glenn from Hamodia reported that the family was on their way home on Sunday afternoon after spending Shabbos near Niagra Falls. They used Waze navigation, which directed them to take side streets. Their car got stuck on Scotland Road in Newstead, New York.
MONSEY, NY
New Jersey Herald

These 2 Sussex County men donated their organs. Now they'll be honored at Rose Parade

Tyler Rodimer and Joey Savage's time on Earth was short. But the brown-haired Sussex County men who had a zest for life and were drawn to the outdoors had such a tremendous impact on the lives of others that come the new year, millions will know about it. In February 2019, Rodimer, of Stillwater, suffered traumatic brain injury when his truck veered off Route 206 in Andover Township and struck a tree. He died of his injuries...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
WETM 18 News

First responders fight down Christmas morning fire in Baldwin

BALDWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders in Chemung County spent their Christmas morning fighting down a structure fire in Baldwin. The Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department said it and several other local agencies responded to a call of a possible structure fire around 9:00 a.m. on December 25. Photos from the fire department show engines on […]
BALDWIN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman struck and killed while riding bike in Kingston

KINGSTON – A 65-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle on Pine Grove Avenue in the City of Kingston on Tuesday was struck and killed by a motorist, police said. Preliminary investigation found that a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old woman struck the bicyclist. The victim was rushed to...
KINGSTON, NY

