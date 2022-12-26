Read full article on original website
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: How ‘Bloody Tuesday’ and physicality are built into Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl preparationThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Young Woman Was Murdered The Day Before Her BirthdayStill UnsolvedAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon comment on their injury status for Ohio State contest
ATLANTA — If you want specifics on how Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon, that’ll be a question for head coach Kirby Smart. Both players spoke to the media on Thursday morning ahead of the game against Ohio State but neither commented on their availability for Saturday’s game against Ohio State.
dawgnation.com
Kenny McIntosh: Georgia learned valuable lessons from forgettable 2019 SEC title game
ATLANTA — Georgia football does not call Mercedes-Benz Stadium home, but there is a familiarity and valuable lessons have been learned in the building during the Kirby Smart Era. The most obvious was among the most recent, last year when the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship...
dawgnation.com
Amarius Mims on possibly making his first start for Georgia football: ‘I don’t want to let my teammates down’
ATLANTA — As hard as it is to believe for someone who is 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Amarius Mims believes he’s grown a lot this season for the Bulldogs. Though he has yet to start a game for the Bulldogs, Mims feels like a much better player now from where he was when he entered the transfer portal back in April.
dawgnation.com
Georgia coaches brush off, joke about allegations of hidden camera at Ohio State practice
ATLANTA — Hidden Camera-gate arrived at the College Football Playoff with rumors surfacing that Georgia had cameras inside of an Ohio State practice. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart appeared shocked when asked by a national reporter about the allegation at Georgia’s Thursday media day. “I have no idea what...
dawgnation.com
Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’
ATLANTA — When you listen to Todd Monken speak about the Georgia offense, you can tell the offensive coordinator had big plans for sophomore AD Mitchell. But those plans went out the window when Mitchell suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game of the season against Samford. He played a mere five snaps from the end of the game against Oregon until the SEC championship game against LSU.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Now it is time for the 2023 signees to shine on the All-American stage
ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is time. Time for the newest Georgia signees to shine on the All-American stage prior to beginning their careers in Athens. The last chapter of the high school playing careers for at least 18 future Bulldogs starts today with the Under Armour All-American Game Media Day in Orlando.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC
Georgia basketball’s stellar 3-point shooting capped its non conference slate with a gritty 78-72 win over Rider. The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season in front of a sellout home crowd of 10,523. The win marked Georgia’s fourth...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia football practice report highlights, takeaways as Bulldogs ready for Ohio State
ATLANTA — While Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism earlier this week on the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon, neither was spotted during the 15-minute viewing window of practice on Wednesday. McConkey is dealing with a knee injury, while McClendon has an MCL...
dawgnation.com
‘Luck’ has nothing to do with excellent play of Georgia football safety Chris Smith
ATLANTA — Saturday will be the third game this season that Georgia plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won the two previous contests in convincing fashion and safety Chris Smith came down with an interception in both wins. He picked off Bo Nix in Georgia’s 49-3 Week 1 win....
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?
ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
Which Georgia football signees and targets are playing in all-star games?
With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
dawgnation.com
Georgia football offensive line puts Joe Moore Award snub behind them: ‘We definitely talked about it’
ATLANTA — Broderick Jones admitted he wasn’t thrilled about the decision. Stetson Bennett made a public push for it, only for those calls to be ignored. For the second year in a row, Michigan took home the coveted Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett and his ‘weird little dead leg thing’ have full attention of Ohio State defense
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett has made a number of defenders look foolish this season. Mainly it’s been with his arm, but when necessary, he’s shook defenders with his feet. He’s run for seven touchdowns this season, with ones against Auburn, Mississippi State and Tennessee being particularly highlight-worthy.
Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp
As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference. Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his ...
Yardbarker
Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger
Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it clear stats don’t matter for UGA defense: ‘This is not selfish ball over here’
ATLANTA — Georgia inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon had massive shoes to step into for the 2022 season. Gone at the inside linebacker position was 2021 Butkus Award winner Nakobe Dean, first-round pick Quay Walker and third-round pick Channing Tindall. Making matters more difficult was that neither...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Offensive Coordinator expects ‘fist fight with every play’ against Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State has no illusions of what is about to unfold Saturday night in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It’s going to be a fist fight with every play,” Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said Tuesday at the Westin Peachtree Plaza. “You feel their defense …. we’re going to have to do our best to make sure they feel us as we play this game, because it’s not going to be a reactionary game.
dawgnation.com
Georgia defense has something to prove against Ohio State after LSU ‘embarrassment’
ATLANTA — Ohio State has spent a lot of time answering questions about its lopsided loss to Michigan. But the Buckeyes — who lost to the Wolverines 45-23 before finding the back door into the CFP — aren’t the only ones still seething over their most recent outing.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
