Related
Ohio State's Miyan Williams expected to play vs. Georgia
Miyan Williams, who leads Ohio State with 817 rushing yards, is expected to play vs. No. 1 Georgia after returning to practice from a stomach bug.
Urban Meyer Has Bold Take On Georgia vs. Ohio State
On paper, No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State is a mismatch - and the 8.5-point spread in Georgia's favor reflects that. But Urban Meyer has a different perspective on the matchup. In an interview with WBNS, Meyer asserted that he sees the two teams as having equal talent...
Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State
On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup. Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia....
dawgnation.com
Kenny McIntosh: Georgia learned valuable lessons from forgettable 2019 SEC title game
ATLANTA — Georgia football does not call Mercedes-Benz Stadium home, but there is a familiarity and valuable lessons have been learned in the building during the Kirby Smart Era. The most obvious was among the most recent, last year when the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship...
dawgnation.com
Georgia defense has something to prove against Ohio State after LSU ‘embarrassment’
ATLANTA — Ohio State has spent a lot of time answering questions about its lopsided loss to Michigan. But the Buckeyes — who lost to the Wolverines 45-23 before finding the back door into the CFP — aren’t the only ones still seething over their most recent outing.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State keeping Georgia star Jalen Carter in perspective, counting on technique
ATLANTA — Ohio State’s offense is keenly aware of Jalen Carter …. No. 88, consensus All-American, projected top NFL Draft pick. But these Buckeyes have plenty of football royalty of their own, former 5-star prospects and projected first-round NFL Draft picks, too. There has been acknowledgments of...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball makes history with 10th win before 2023, shifts focus to SEC
Georgia basketball’s stellar 3-point shooting capped its non conference slate with a gritty 78-72 win over Rider. The Bulldogs (10-3) finished the game 13-of-25 from beyond the arc, the highest 3-point percentage of the season in front of a sellout home crowd of 10,523. The win marked Georgia’s fourth...
dawgnation.com
‘Luck’ has nothing to do with excellent play of Georgia football safety Chris Smith
ATLANTA — Saturday will be the third game this season that Georgia plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs won the two previous contests in convincing fashion and safety Chris Smith came down with an interception in both wins. He picked off Bo Nix in Georgia’s 49-3 Week 1 win....
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Ohio State Defender Has Honest Comment About Stetson Bennett
Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett has shown his ability to make plays with his legs on more than a few occasions this season. But Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers says his team is prepared for it, specifically Bennett's moves in the open-field. "Stetson Bennett is a great player," Chambers told reporters...
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett shares where Todd Monken has helped him improve the most: ‘I was seeing ghosts’
ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett admitted he was seeing ghosts at first. Not Casper, Nearly Headless Nick or the Ghost of Christmas Past, but just expecting to see defenders in situations and them not being there. That was life before he started cooking with Todd Monken. The Georgia quarterback admitted...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
CJ Stroud Speaks Ahead Of Peach Bowl
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud met with the media ahead of the Peach Bowl to discuss all things Georgia football.
dawgnation.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. has the full attention of the Georgia football defense: ‘He’s very dedicated’
ATLANTA — Much like the many great quarterbacks the Georgia defense has seen this year, the Bulldogs are accustomed to seeing their fair share of elite wide receivers. Marvin Harrison Jr. certainly falls into that category. He caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. While he didn’t win the Biletnikoff Award this year — Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt did — you could make a very easy case he’s the best wide receiver in the country.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
