thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
KTVZ
Winter weather advisory still in effect, expires Wednesday afternoon
Our wind advisory expired, but we are still in a winter weather advisory for much of Deschutes County lasting until Wednesday afternoon. We see a chance for snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow. Wednesday's high temperature is coming out of Redmond at about 43 degrees.
nbc16.com
Agency: 'Be alert for landslides across Northwest Oregon'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and the North Oregon Coast, the Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries said. The watches are in effect through late Tuesday night.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.
A Wind Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the eastern Douglas County foothills, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
Power outages reported on Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley amid high wind, rain
Portland General Electric, Pacific Power and Tillamook People's Utility District announced that power outages on Monday night have left thousands of customers in the dark amid high wind and heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest.
nbc16.com
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns of increased risk of landslides
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is saying with the heavy rain, landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. In addition to landslides, debris flows are possible in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood...
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
KDRV
Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Pacific Power crews work through night to restore power in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Hundreds of Pacific Power crew members have worked through the night to restore power to thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, roughly 4000 customers in Coos County didn't have power. By Wednesday morning, Pacific Power crews...
KTVL
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
KDRV
New Oregon DUII law takes effect this weekend for commercial driving privileges
SALEM, Ore. -- New Oregon law involving impaired driving takes effect New Year's Day, a day commonly associated with celebratory alcohol. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is advising drivers with commercial drivers' licenses that they could lose their commercial driving privileges in Oregon for driving under the influence of intoxicants -- even if not driving a commercial vehicle at the time.
nbc16.com
Ripple Effect: Southern Oregon lieutenant looks to educate more seniors on scams
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A lieutenant with the Central Point Police Department has taken on a ‘passion project’ of educating seniors about the dangers of scammers. “Nothing makes me more sick than seeing people get taken advantage of,” Lt. Josh Abbott said. Abbott conducted two seminars...
kpic
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
hereisoregon.com
nbc16.com
Fabrizio details plans ahead of swearing-in as sheriff
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A new sheriff is preparing to take office in Coos County. Captain Gabe Fabrizio of the Coos County Sheriff's Office will officially be sworn in as Coos County Sheriff Tuesday after winning in the November general election. He garnered more than 70-percent of the vote.
