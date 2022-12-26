ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

nbc16.com

Agency: 'Be alert for landslides across Northwest Oregon'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and the North Oregon Coast, the Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries said. The watches are in effect through late Tuesday night.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY STARTS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

A Wind Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said south winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. The Advisory area includes the eastern Douglas County foothills, Josephine County and eastern Curry County.
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
KGW

Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Pacific Power working to restore electricity to 13,000 customers in Jackson, Josephine counties

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Pacific Power is working today to restore power across Josephine and Jackson Counties. Its map showing power outages today says, "Widespread outages across the state due to high winds; resulting in downed power lines and trees on lines. Crews working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all affected customers as soon as possible."
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Robbie Newport

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

New Oregon DUII law takes effect this weekend for commercial driving privileges

SALEM, Ore. -- New Oregon law involving impaired driving takes effect New Year's Day, a day commonly associated with celebratory alcohol. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is advising drivers with commercial drivers' licenses that they could lose their commercial driving privileges in Oregon for driving under the influence of intoxicants -- even if not driving a commercial vehicle at the time.
OREGON STATE
Mega 99.3

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video

Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Fabrizio details plans ahead of swearing-in as sheriff

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A new sheriff is preparing to take office in Coos County. Captain Gabe Fabrizio of the Coos County Sheriff's Office will officially be sworn in as Coos County Sheriff Tuesday after winning in the November general election. He garnered more than 70-percent of the vote.

