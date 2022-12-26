Read full article on original website
Barbara Veneu Baker
Barbara Veneu Baker, 68 of Sylvania, GA passed Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. She was a formerly of Las Vegas, NV and had resided in Sylvania for the past 20 years. She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and loved time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Baker.
Roy Calhoun
Mr. Roy Calhoun of Portal, Georgia, age 75, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mr. Calhoun was born November 12, 1947 in Emanuel County to George and Annie Lula Jarriel Calhoun. He was one of thirteen children and a native of Portal. Roy worked for ITT Grinnell over 25 years and enjoyed fishing.
Diane H. Sharpe
Diane Sharpe, age 77, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, after a motor vehicle accident. Mrs. Sharpe was the daughter of the late Sam and Beatrice Hogue. Diane loved to read her extensive collection of Christian books by David Jeremiah, watch western movies and attend Gospel Baptist Church in Claxton, where she was a member. More than anything, Diane loved her husband of 36 years, Larry Sharpe and her dog Lila.
Allen “Larry” Sharpe
Allen “Larry” Sharpe, age 83, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident which took his wife of 36 years, Diane Sharpe. Mr. Sharpe was the son of the late JD and Sarah Sharpe. Larry graduated from Southeast Bulloch High...
Alton Donald Bell Sr.
Mr. Alton Donald Bell, Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, surrounded by immediate family. Donald was born on August 5, 1935, to Alton D. and Myrtle (Lewis) Bell and was the oldest of four children. The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Stilson High School.
Bertrand Joseph Oakes
Mr. Bertrand Joseph Oakes went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the age of 63 years while surrounded by his family. Bert met his soulmate, Deborah in Owatonna, Minnesota in 1980 and married a year later. They enjoyed 41 beautiful years of marriage. He was an amazing husband and incredible father to his four children. His pride was his family – his wife, his children and his grandchildren gave him the greatest joy.
Jennifer Williams
An obituary is not available at this time for Jennifer Williams. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennifer Williams, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal Funeral Directors.
Bulloch Seniors have a bright Christmas thanks to gifts from the community
Bulloch County senior citizens, who are members of the Action Pact Senior Center, celebrated Christmas this week with a Christmas party and gifts from the community at the center on Granade Street. The party included a Christmas program with the reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas by Alex Smith,...
Franklin “Frank” Marcus Britt
Mr. Franklin “Frank” Marcus Britt, age 52, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The native of Hahira, Georgia was a 1989 graduate of Turner County High School in Ashburn, Georgia. Following his graduation, Frank attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Sports Medicine. He later attended Georgia Southern University.
William “Bill” Wesley Snell
William “Bill” Wesley Snell, 95, was reunited with his beloved wife, Jackie AKA “Mama”, on December 19, 2022. Both are now walking hand in hand through heaven as they did on earth together for more than 78 years. Mr. Snell, a lifelong resident of Johnson County, was the son of the late Delmas Ernest Snell and Annie Preston Snell. He loved the Lord and was a member of Wrightsville First United Methodist Church.
Local safehouse for girls sheds positive light one day at a time
Marcella’s Community Safehouse is a retention facility located in Statesboro. The organization is contracted with the state of Georgia and receives children from all 159 counties. The organization is currently looking to expand its capacity of housing young ladies ages 12-18. The Start of Marcella’s Community Safehouse. Marcella...
Merry Christmas from Grice Connect!
Merry Christmas from the Grice Connect team! We wish you a wonderful and peaceful day with your families!. Thank you for your continued support of our work this year. We find joy in connecting our community and bringing you all the news you need and want to know in Statesboro and Bulloch County.
Fannie (Wilson) Hendrix
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Pembroke Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Annie Smith Griffin. Ms. Fannie Wilson Hendrix, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence in Richmond Hill, GA. She was a Montgomery, AL native...
A Christmas miracle for Judah thanks to community support
Just in time for Christmas, a sweet little local, Judah, received a free Amtryke Bike. The gift comes courtesy of The Therapy SPOT and the AMBUCS organization. Both organizations work tirelessly to customize bike designs for those with mobility impairments. The Statesboro Fire Department assembled the bikes through a donation...
Hugh Howell Deal
Mr. Hugh Howell Deal of Statesboro, Georgia, age 81, beloved husband of 58 years to Mrs. Kay Deal, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at his home. Mr. Deal was born June 23, 1941, in Statesboro, Georgia. Mr. Deal was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Horace Greeley Deal...
Earlene Wallace
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Earlene Wallace, who departed this life, Sunday December 18, 2022, at the Emanuel County Medical Center. We extend our prayers to her loving family and many friends. Her funeral plans will be announced later. Final rites have been entrusted...
Edgar Dwain Deal
Mr. Edgar Dwain Deal, age 86, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. He was born February 1, 1936 and was a lifelong resident of Statesboro. Edgar served with the Army National Guard for 27 years and was a faithful member of Fletcher Memorial Church. He worked for 34 years with the Georgia Department of Labor as an Area Manager. Edgar also owned and operated Investment Housing for 17 years before his retirement.
James Moore “Jim” Hines
James “Jim” Moore Hines, age 78, passed away on December 17, 2022. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Ga. and attended Statesboro High School where he loved playing sports. Jim was a multi-sport athlete playing football, basketball, track, and baseball. After graduation in 1963, Jim remained in Statesboro and worked alongside his father and brother at Hines Speedee Dry Cleaners.
Honor Flight provides trip of a lifetime for Veterans
Everyone measures success in life differently. There is no greater measure of success than committing to military service. The Honor Flight Network was established to recognize this success, sacrifice and achievements of American veterans. Any Veteran who served in the U.S. Military (including U.S. Reserves and National Guard) in WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War is eligible for an Honor Flight trip. Actual combat or foreign deployment is NOT REQUIRED. Top priority is given to World War II and terminally ill veterans from all wars.
Martin Willard Schaper
Mr. Martin Willard Schaper passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 66 years old. He went to be with the Lord in the arms of his beloved wife at his home. Marty met his wife Linda in St. Louis, Missouri in 1986. He was an amazing husband for 36 years and incredible father to his three children. His pride and joy was his family.
