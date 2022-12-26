Read full article on original website
Lake District Hospital had 10 admissions and 60 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Dec. 20 – Monday, Dec. 26. There were nine outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
MISSING: Family and Police are looking for Steven Mainwaring from Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS & BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- An effort to find a missing Oregon man has people active in Klamath County, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office is part of the search. The search also involves a large-scale effort starting noon tomorrow. The family of 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring says he...
Obituary: Richard E. Menchinella
Richard Edmond Menchinella, 80, died in Lakeview on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He wa born on May 16, 1942 in Marysville, Calif. Richard grew up in Foresthill, Calif. and graduated from Placer High School in 1960.
Lady Honkers 1-1 at Harney County Crossover, fall to Henley
The Lakeview High School girls’ basketball team was on a red-hot, six-game win streak entering the Harney County Crossover on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and looked to continue their winning ways. First up, the Lady Honkers squared off against the Crane Mustangs (7-1) on Friday and...
Klamath Dam Removal Timeline
The four dams that will be removed are the Iron Gate, Copco 1, Copco 2, and John C. Boyle dams. The KRRC says it expects the removal process to be completed by the end of 2024.
