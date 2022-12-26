ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

Lake County, Oregon News of Record

Lake District Hospital had 10 admissions and 60 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Dec. 20 – Monday, Dec. 26. There were nine outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Obituary: Richard E. Menchinella

Richard Edmond Menchinella, 80, died in Lakeview on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. He wa born on May 16, 1942 in Marysville, Calif. Richard grew up in Foresthill, Calif. and graduated from Placer High School in 1960.
Lady Honkers 1-1 at Harney County Crossover, fall to Henley

The Lakeview High School girls’ basketball team was on a red-hot, six-game win streak entering the Harney County Crossover on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and looked to continue their winning ways. First up, the Lady Honkers squared off against the Crane Mustangs (7-1) on Friday and...
Klamath Dam Removal Timeline

The four dams that will be removed are the Iron Gate, Copco 1, Copco 2, and John C. Boyle dams. The KRRC says it expects the removal process to be completed by the end of 2024.
