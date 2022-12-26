ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on Christmas Day in 2022 for Last-Minute Shopping, Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...
KREX

Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
WALB 10

Starbucks altering rewards program

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program. Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food. Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points. Soon, it will cost...
foodgressing.com

Kroger Shares what America is Eating for the Holidays

Kroger Co. hared how Americans prepare for the holidays with their favorite ingredients, snacks and treats. From Kroger deli trays prepared fresh in store by associates to cheesecakes and pumpkin pie, shoppers are gearing up for a memorable holiday season at Kroger. The grocer shares customers are seeking personal touches...
TheStreet

Starbucks Plans Big Rewards Changes (Members Won't Be Pleased)

Though the Starbucks Rewards program started in 2008, it still has an old-time feel. It was designed, back in the day, as a modern, digital version of the original customer punch cards of the 1980s and 1990s. The program has evolved quite a bit over the years but the concept...

