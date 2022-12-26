Read full article on original website
hot967.fm
Minnesota Regulators Warn of High Heating Costs, Assistance Available
State regulators are reminding Minnesotans that there is help available for families struggling to pay their heating bill. Public Utilities Commissioner Joseph Sullivan says one option is the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP):. “Which is a federal program administered by the Department of Commerce. And LIHEAP for folks who...
Rules Relaxed for Propane Drivers
Emergency rules are now in place for propane deliveries in Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz has signed Executive Order 22-24 to loosen regulations for drivers transporting fuel in the state. Governor Walz explains the action:. Households across the state depend on propane to keep them warm during the winter months. It...
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz signs executive order for emergency relief for fuel transportation
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to provide emergency relief from regulations for motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel in Minnesota. This order helps address the high demand for propane with the start of winter and recent powerful storms in Minnesota. “Households...
boreal.org
Minnesota tracking ‘forever chemicals’ in state’s drinking water, braces for changing regulations
Editor's note: Boreal Community Media recently published an exclusive four-part series on PFAS in Cook County and beyond. You can find the start of the series here. For Steve Johnson, a sip of water from the tap seems almost a luxury after the private well on his East Metro property was found to have elevated levels of "forever chemicals."
kduz.com
MN Minimum-wage Rates Increase Jan 1
Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023, to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages. Large employers – with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 – must pay at least $10.59 an hour.
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – [...]
FOX 21 Online
CHUM to Receive $2 Million from Minnesota Congressionally Directed Spending
DULUTH, Minn. – “We’re so happy to have heard the news that CHUM is receiving two million dollars from congressionally-directed spending. This will allow us to be able to expand our shelter capacity to respond to the shelter crisis that we are having now,” CHUM Executive Director, John Cole says.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
fox9.com
Minnesota's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ringing in the new year for workers, the minimum wage rate throughout Minnesota will be adjusted for inflation and be raised for both small and large employers beginning on Jan. 1, 2023. Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023,...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The 7-day moving average is tough to...
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do
As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
News for all of Minnesota. Not just the Twin Cities.
Big news isn’t limited to the metro area, and neither is MinnPost’s essential reporting. We bring you stories from all over Minnesota, especially legislative news, that you just can’t find anywhere else. Will you pitch in with a tax-deductible donation of ANY amount right now to help...
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
kaxe.org
Ice Fishing Conditions and Tips with Jeff Sundin
He also told us about an opportunity with the MN DNR to be involved with the 2023 DNR Roundtable discussion on January 20th. There may be some first-come-first-served spots still available. Heidi Holtan has worked at KAXE/KBXE for over 22 years. She currently helms the Morning Show as News and...
marketplace.org
A Minnesota company says its ecological logging approach is good for the forest — and the bottom line
John Rajala hiked into a 6,000-acre tract of land he calls Wolf Lake Camp that his family bought over 50 years ago. “This is hallowed ground that we’re about to walk into now,” he said on that fall day. He’s a fourth-generation logger, an Ivy League grad who...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
