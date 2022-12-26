Last chance! Boxing Day TV deal drops Award-winning Sony A80J OLED to £998

The Sony XR-55A80J 55-inch OLED TV was the subject of one of the very best Black Friday TV deals, and it is now the best Boxing Day TV deal for anyone looking for a big-screen OLED set in today's sales.

The five-star, Award-winning 2021 Sony OLED is now just £998 at Amazon thanks to a 23 per cent discount over its already discounted price. The OLED TV dropped to £899 briefly during Black Friday at PRC Direct, but it spent most of the sales event at this current price at Amazon.

The TV may be a set from last year, but considering it launched at a price of £1899 (and was reviewed by us at £1699) this makes it almost half-price on the RRP and among the cheapest 55-inch OLED TVs on the market. The TV won't be around for much longer, mind you, so this could be one of the very last opportunities to bag it.

Best Boxing Day OLED TV deal

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £998 at Amazon (save £900)

This What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TV is an absolute cracker. It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and features Sony's impressive audio and motion processing technologies. You can read our full review here . View Deal

While the A80J has now been trumped in picture quality by the very best (and yes, more expensive) 2022 OLEDs, it was one of our favourite TVs of last year, winning a What Hi-Fi? Award as the 'Best 55-inch TV'.

Its picture performance is, indeed, still 'up there', and we are certain you won't find yourself wanting upon viewing its super-sharp and detailed picture that is plenty punchy and has superb motion handling.

In terms of OS, it features the latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. You also get access to Bravia Core, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

When you consider the quality of performance, generous size, relevant feature set and the size of the discount on offer, this Sony A80J OLED TV Boxing Day deal is not to be missed.

MORE:

See our 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs

Save big with the best TV deals and best OLED TV deals online

Our pick of the best Sony TVs