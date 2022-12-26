ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 2

Related
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked

After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
travelnowsmart.com

New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE

Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
94.5 PST

The best places to move to in New Jersey are …

We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

26 popular New Jersey restaurants that closed in 2022

While 2022 was the best year for New Jersey restaurants since before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the dining industry upside down, there were still plenty of restaurants that closed. From beloved culinary staples and local favorites to hidden gems and chain restaurants, the Garden State lost its fair share of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
abc27 News

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com

(WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com, is in the City of Brotherly Love. Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat is located in the […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Monthly

Spas in NJ With Great Deals and Specials

Indulge in a luxurious New Jersey spa day for less at one of these spots in New Jersey. In New Jersey, Crystal Springs is a category of one. The sprawling resort in the state’s northwest corner offers luxury accommodations at two separate properties, each with its own spa, plus six golf courses, indoor and outdoor pools, expansive fitness facilities, seasonal outdoor activities, and multiple dining options, including one of the state’s top-rated dining experiences at Restaurant Latour. For the breadth of its facilities, there’s no place in the Garden State quite like it.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy