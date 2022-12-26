Read full article on original website
Related
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey’s 25 best restaurants of 2022, ranked
After two years of utter chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Jersey dining scene took merciful steps toward normalcy in 2022. With no dining capacity restrictions, no vaccine mandate debates and fewer COVID outbreaks closing restaurants around the state, 2022 was a year of good eating for the Garden State. Many new restaurants opened and thrived. Iconic haunts continued to serve classic dishes. NJ.com’s ever-hungry food reporting team of Peter Genovese, Jeremy Schneider, Lauren Musni, Karim Shamsi-Basha and Stephanie Rizzolo was all over the state eating anything and everything New Jersey had to offer. The group got together to craft a list of New Jersey’s best restaurants for the year — a combination of new eateries that turned heads, tried-and-true Garden State institutions that had noteworthy years and some restaurants we just had to tell you about.
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
travelnowsmart.com
New Jersy Romantic Hot Tub Suites ATLANTIC CITY, CAPE MAY & MORE
Hot tub suites can be found in many different locations across the state of New Jersey, including Atlantic City and Cape May, to name just two of these destinations. Greg Mattson, who is also the author of the book, served as editor for the volume, Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations. The information was most recently revised on December 6, 2022. JOE, the editor of Romantic Vacations in Excellent Destinations, can be reached at [email protected] if you have any questions or comments.
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
New Jersey’s best hot dogs: How we like ’em, where to get ’em
Whatever your answer is, you can find it right here in New Jersey where we have some of the best "tube steaks" ever made. According to a recent survey from Coventry Direct, New Jersey prefers the "dirty water dog" which is pulled from a vat of warm salty liquid, usually a hot dog cart.
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
The best places to move to in New Jersey are …
We always hear from people who can't wait to leave New Jersey. In fact, more people leave New Jersey than any other state. It's like our biggest export is population. But many who leave want desperately to come back. Many others who've never lived here want to come and be a part of this great state. But where should they go?
26 popular New Jersey restaurants that closed in 2022
While 2022 was the best year for New Jersey restaurants since before the COVID-19 pandemic turned the dining industry upside down, there were still plenty of restaurants that closed. From beloved culinary staples and local favorites to hidden gems and chain restaurants, the Garden State lost its fair share of...
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
Find Out Where to Get the Most Delicious Pizza in New Jersey
Pizza is a fan favorite and very seldom will you hear someone say "I hate pizza" in fact, I don't think I ever met anyone that said "I hate pizza" they are more likely to say "I ate pizza". See if you take away the "H" it changes the whole statement lol.
The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com
(WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to mashed.com, is in the City of Brotherly Love. Honey’s Sit ‘N Eat is located in the […]
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
New Jersey Monthly
Spas in NJ With Great Deals and Specials
Indulge in a luxurious New Jersey spa day for less at one of these spots in New Jersey. In New Jersey, Crystal Springs is a category of one. The sprawling resort in the state’s northwest corner offers luxury accommodations at two separate properties, each with its own spa, plus six golf courses, indoor and outdoor pools, expansive fitness facilities, seasonal outdoor activities, and multiple dining options, including one of the state’s top-rated dining experiences at Restaurant Latour. For the breadth of its facilities, there’s no place in the Garden State quite like it.
Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps. What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Comments / 2