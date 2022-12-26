Read full article on original website
Weather events you forgot happened in 2022
EUGENE, Ore. — It’s been a busy year of news for us here in Western Oregon. However, it was the weather that impacted Oregonians the most. Just a week ago, nearly half inch layer of ice coated the Willamette Valley. Causing travel headaches across the region. That wasn’t...
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns of increased risk of landslides
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries is saying with the heavy rain, landslides are possible in areas of steep terrain. In addition to landslides, debris flows are possible in and near burned areas from recent wildfires. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood...
Whale Watch Week to start Wednesday despite blustery weather, but 'be prepared'
OREGON COAST — Whale Watch Week is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 28, despite a blustery Whale Watch eve that brought downed trees, power outages and high water to the Oregon Coast. The high winds and water that buffeted the coast Tuesday are expected to subside by Tuesday night...
UPDATE: Pacific Power crews quickly work to restore power for Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE:. Hundreds of Pacific Power crew members have worked through the night to restore power to thousands of customers who lost power during a windstorm Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, roughly 4000 customers in Coos County didn't have power. By Wednesday morning, Pacific Power crews...
Drivers should watch for road hazards from storm, ODOT says
MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says travelers should watch for road hazards today as a storm moves through the area. According to officials, crews have already responded to several reports of downed trees and branches on highways, including Highways 46, 99, 199, 238, and 260. Many...
More than 100,000 customers left without power during PNW windstorm.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ongoing heavy gales of wind have downed and disrupted power lines across Oregon and Southwest Washington, leaving over 100,000 homes and businesses without power. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon. By 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday the combined outage numbers...
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
Oregon SNAP households eligible for replacement benefits due to recent weather events
The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) says Oregon households who receive SNAP benefits and lost food due to recent weather related power outages may be eligible for replacement benefits. Oregonians who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits, due to recent wind and ice-storm related power outages, are encouraged to...
Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
Ripple Effect: Southern Oregon lieutenant looks to educate more seniors on scams
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A lieutenant with the Central Point Police Department has taken on a ‘passion project’ of educating seniors about the dangers of scammers. “Nothing makes me more sick than seeing people get taken advantage of,” Lt. Josh Abbott said. Abbott conducted two seminars...
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops
Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
Fabrizio details plans ahead of swearing-in as sheriff
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A new sheriff is preparing to take office in Coos County. Captain Gabe Fabrizio of the Coos County Sheriff's Office will officially be sworn in as Coos County Sheriff Tuesday after winning in the November general election. He garnered more than 70-percent of the vote.
Oregon approves administrative rules for psilocybin
Oregon is one step closer to launching the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, also known as magic mushrooms. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. This means the state can start accepting applications...
Roseburg Fire Dept. lieutenant and firefighter recognized for 'job well done'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Fire Department is congratulating Lieutenant Scott Radmer and Firefighter Garrett Russell who were recently presented certificates of appreciation and challenge coins by Chief Christopherson at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. Lieutenant Radmer received recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty to...
Body camera footage shows fentanyl arrest Christmas night
WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Medford man was arrested Sunday night after being discovered passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl in his lap. According to officials, deputies seized almost 100 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Tomas William Contento, 42 of Medford, was booked...
Medford Hanukkah menorah vandalized twice in same week
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says the Hanukkah menorah on display at Vogel Plaza has been vandalized twice within the same week. According to officials, the first incident occurred on Dec. 23 around 8 p.m. A male suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Cleveland, pushed over the light display, shattering the light bulbs.
