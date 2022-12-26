ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KVAL

Weather events you forgot happened in 2022

EUGENE, Ore. — It’s been a busy year of news for us here in Western Oregon. However, it was the weather that impacted Oregonians the most. Just a week ago, nearly half inch layer of ice coated the Willamette Valley. Causing travel headaches across the region. That wasn’t...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Drivers should watch for road hazards from storm, ODOT says

MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says travelers should watch for road hazards today as a storm moves through the area. According to officials, crews have already responded to several reports of downed trees and branches on highways, including Highways 46, 99, 199, 238, and 260. Many...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

More than 100,000 customers left without power during PNW windstorm.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ongoing heavy gales of wind have downed and disrupted power lines across Oregon and Southwest Washington, leaving over 100,000 homes and businesses without power. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Heavy winds, stormy weather cause widespread power outages across Oregon. By 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday the combined outage numbers...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon State Police: Motorist killed by falling tree on Highway 26

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police have confirmed that a motorist was killed Tuesday when a tree fell onto the road and struck a vehicle. Officials say the accident occurred on Highway 26 near milepost 16, east of the intersection with Highway 101. The highway was closed at...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Fabrizio details plans ahead of swearing-in as sheriff

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A new sheriff is preparing to take office in Coos County. Captain Gabe Fabrizio of the Coos County Sheriff's Office will officially be sworn in as Coos County Sheriff Tuesday after winning in the November general election. He garnered more than 70-percent of the vote.
KVAL

Oregon approves administrative rules for psilocybin

Oregon is one step closer to launching the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services, also known as magic mushrooms. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act. This means the state can start accepting applications...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Roseburg Fire Dept. lieutenant and firefighter recognized for 'job well done'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Fire Department is congratulating Lieutenant Scott Radmer and Firefighter Garrett Russell who were recently presented certificates of appreciation and challenge coins by Chief Christopherson at the Roseburg Public Safety Center. Lieutenant Radmer received recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty to...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Body camera footage shows fentanyl arrest Christmas night

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Medford man was arrested Sunday night after being discovered passed out behind the wheel with fentanyl in his lap. According to officials, deputies seized almost 100 grams of multi-colored powdered fentanyl. Tomas William Contento, 42 of Medford, was booked...
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Medford Hanukkah menorah vandalized twice in same week

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department says the Hanukkah menorah on display at Vogel Plaza has been vandalized twice within the same week. According to officials, the first incident occurred on Dec. 23 around 8 p.m. A male suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Cleveland, pushed over the light display, shattering the light bulbs.
MEDFORD, OR

