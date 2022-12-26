Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
What happened to Ole Miss down the stretch against Tennessee?
Coming off one of the worst losses in recent memory, the Ole Miss men's basketball team held its own against a far superior Tennessee squad on Wednesday. At one point, the Rebels led by as much as 10 points, but the Vols slowly but surely chipped away at the deficit to come away with a 63-59 win to open conference play. What went wrong for the Rebels down to the stretch? Hint: it was an issue Ole Miss has been all too familiar with lately.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s SEC Opening Win At Ole Miss
Tennessee basketball knocked off Ole Miss, 63-59, in Oxford to open up SEC play in the win column Wednesday evening. The Vols fell behind 10 points in the first half before slowly crawling back into the game and holding on late to secure the win. Santiago Vescovi’s game-high 22 points...
The Matchups: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson in the Orange Bowl
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with seventh-ranked Clemson in Friday night’s Orange Bowl in Miami.
How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
Keyton: Despite key absences, Vols' offensive standard doesn't change
DANIA BEACH, Florida — The absence of one is the opportunity for another, so the absence of two is the opportunity for others. Sixth-ranked Tennessee would rather have All-American junior Jalin Hyatt and All-America-caliber senior Cedric Tillman available for Friday’s Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson, but neither star will be available. Both made business decisions to opt-out and start focusing on the upcoming NFL Draft.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Five For Blue Chip Linebacker
Tennessee made the top five for class of 2024 Michigan linebacker Jeremiah Beasley Tuesday. The Vols joined Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and Pittsburgh in the four-star linebacker’s top group. Beasley is one of the top junior linebackers in the country ranking as a four-star and the nation’s No. 250...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl
Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
Vols QB coach: ‘We’ll have a competition this offseason’
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – It may or may not have been obvious, but Joey Halzle has provided clarity on what’s ahead for Tennessee at quarterback – the Vols intend to open things up and have a quarterback competition this offseason. The process informally will start against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Friday night, when Joe Milton III will make his second straight start in place of the injured Hendon Hooker, the star signal-caller who led the Vols to incredible heights during the 2022 season. But when asked here Wednesday morning if Milton would be the guy for Tennessee moving forward, Halzle said a competition is coming.
After naming top five, Top247 linebacker plans to visit Tennessee again
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker is planning to visit Tennessee again soon after recently including the Vols on his short list of favorites.
atozsports.com
Comments from Dabo Swinney show why the Tennessee Vols haven’t taken more transfer players
The Tennessee Vols haven’t been overly aggressive in taking players from the NCAA transfer portal over the last couple of weeks. Tennessee has taken four players (kicker, offensive lineman, tight end, and linebacker) from the transfer portal during the current cycle. They haven’t addressed their secondary, perhaps their biggest need after the pass defense struggled in 2022.
rockytopinsider.com
Justin Williams-Thomas Announces His Next College Football Program
Former four-star running back Justin Williams-Thomas only spent one season in Knoxville before hitting the transfer portal on Dec. 5. And now, on Tuesday morning, Williams-Thomas has announced his next landing spot. According to his own Twitter account, Williams-Thomas is taking his talents to Stanford University. The 6-foot, 210-pound running...
knoxfocus.com
Bishop ends up at Tennessee after all
De’Sean Bishop’s dream came true on National Signing Day (Dec. 21) as he joined the University of Tennessee football program. “All the hard work has paid off,” said the Karns running back who ranks as the TSSAA’s No. 2 all-time leading rusher. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was a freshman.”
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Ticket Prices High for Capital One Orange Bowl
Fans looking for last-minute tickets to see the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl will need to pony up some of their Christmas cash to get in.
Clemson starter confirms future plans
One of Clemson's offensive starters confirmed his future plans on Tuesday. Fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jordan McFadden met with the media and confirmed that he is turning pro after Friday's Orange (...)
WYFF4.com
2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro
MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
412K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0